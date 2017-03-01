 
News By Tag
* Gilbert
* Sister Cities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Gilbert Sister Cities Winners for China and Northern Ireland

Gilbert Sister Cities selects this year's winners for Leshan China and Antrim-Newtownabbey Northern Ireland
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gilbert
* Sister Cities

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Awards

PHOENIX - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Gilbert Sister Cities announces this year's winners of its annual high school youth exchange to Leshan, China and Antrim-Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland.

The high school youth exchange program offers juniors in high school who reside in Gilbert or are a student in a Gilbert or Higley school, an opportunity to develop an understanding of different countries, their cultures and people. The high school delegates are chosen by a committee through a selection process, which includes group interviews, a series of individual interviews and informal gatherings with both the students and their parents. The students travel to our sister city for approximately three weeks. During their stay they will have a chance to closely experience a new culture and make lifelong friends by living with the family of their exchange "brother or sister." The home hosted experience makes it possible for the delegates to learn about their host cultures and customs in ways not available to a casual visitor. The Gilbert delegates will bring back a wealth of fascinating stories about their stay abroad, their contacts with the people and the precious experiences, which teach them lifelong lessons.

This year Lauren Smith and Nathan Greenlee, both from Camp Verde High School, will be visiting China.  Elizabeth Curtis of Campo Verde High School has been selected as an alternate.

Bryson Jones of Mesquite High School and Adison McIntosh from Campo Verde High School will be visiting Northern Ireland.  Maddie Law of Highland High School has been selected as an alternate.

Gilbert Sister Cities is a community supported, non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting cultural understanding and stimulating economic development opportunities for the youth, adults, businesses and organizations of the Town of Gilbert through mutually beneficial international partnerships.  Find us at http://www.gilbertsistercities.com.

Contact
Joan E. Krueger
***@jekstrategies.com
End
Source:Gilbert Sister Cities
Email:***@jekstrategies.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JEK Strategies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share