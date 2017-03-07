 

Mondo's New Zone-It multipurpose floor & wall solution with magnetic kit converts areas into ever-changing exercise spaces for limitless possibilities

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, Mondo, the global leader in the indoor sport, track and field and contract flooring markets, will be introducing its Zone-It multipurpose floor and wall solution with magnetic kit, and will be showcasing its MondoFunctional fitness flooring, at the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association's (IHRSA) 36th Annual International Convention & Trade Show March 8-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center at Club Resource Group's booth No. 845.

Zone-It

Mondo's new Zone-It multipurpose floor and wall solution with magnetic kit makes the most out of fitness spaces. It is made with Mondo's proven Ramflex (http://www.mondoindoorsport.com/Ramflex_37.cfm) cardio/fitness flooring product, copolymerized with mineral fillers for strong magnetization. A highly customizable solution, it is smooth, strong, non-porous and slip resistant, so it provides a great grip. It also comes in 2mm thickness for installation on walls.

The magnetic kit features a variety of designs, symbols and markings that instantly convert any area into ever-changing exercise spaces for limitless exercise possibilities. Specific parts of health clubs can be used for purposeful play with various activities rotating throughout the day in the same space.

Easy and fun to use, Zone-It is ideal for personal training, group training, multiple stations and workouts for every level.

MondoFunctional

Comprising different surfaces, MondoFunctional rubber flooring can turn open spaces into highly specialized training areas in health, fitness and recreational facilities.

The surfaces are:

--For performance training: Mondotrack (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/mondotrack.cfm)

--For movement training: Ramflex Inlaid Markings (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/ramflex_inlaid.cfm)

--For strength and cardio training: MondoArmor, Ramflex (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/ramflex.cfm), Ramflex Interlock and Sport Impact

--For mobility and stability: MondoArmor Comfort Tailored (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/mondoarmorcomfort.cfm)

--For heavy-duty strength training: MondoArmor Strength and Sport Impact

--For outdoor training: Sportflex M (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/sportflexm.cfm)

--For fitness classes: MondoArmor and Zets System FTS (http://www.mondofitnessathletic.com/zetasystemfts.cfm)

MondoFunctional rubber flooring offers durability, easy maintenance and reliability in practical modules that measure 30 feet by 30 feet. It's also Greenguard and Greenguard Gold certified for its low VOC emissions, making it safe for the environment and the people who use it. Plus, it's nonporous, which means no mold or bacteria buildup and easy cleaning and sanitizing.

About Mondo

Mondo (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/index_am_en.cfm) is the global leader in the indoor sport, track and field (http://www.mondotrackusa.com/) and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks (http://www.mondotrack.com/) and millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide. The company also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.

A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/index_am_en.cfm), like the Mondo USA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mondo-America/337385909654851) and follow on the Mondo Sport USA (https://twitter.com/MondoSport_USA) Twitter page.

Mondo and Zone-It are registered trademarks of Mondo.

