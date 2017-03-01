News By Tag
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge: March News and Music Calendar
From Happy Hour to special events to live music, a lot of things are happening at 210! Check out what the restaurant is up to
Unwind from the work day with delicious drinks and appetizers at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge 5-7 pm every Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy $4 drafts, $5 mixed drinks and $6 house wine as well as two appetizers for the price of one!
Happier Hour
On Wednesdays kids 11 and under eat free off of 210's Kid Menu. Main dishes include Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Fingers, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Penne with Butter or Marinara or Chicken tacos. In addition, kiddos have their choice of sides—Macaroni & Cheese, French Fries or Peas—and get a scoop of ice cream as dessert. Limit one kid per adult for the free meal. The kids menu is always offered for $10.
Sunny and 75…Almost!
The warm weather is bringing exciting changes to 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge. First, the rising temperature brings new produce that Chef Jeff will feature in new dishes.
Secondly, 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is opening its outdoor patio! Savor 210's new, delicious spring dishes while enjoying the warmth and sun.
Early Birds Get the Perfect Party Venue
Get a jump on party planning and book your event at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge.
Check out our Party Brochure on our website to view our catering menu and learn more about how 210 can help you plan your best party yet.
Upcoming Events
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events and keep your ears open for more information!
Passover (April 10th and April 11th) – Celebrate Passover with a special Seder meal from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., April 10th and 11th at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge. The dinner will be $50 for adults and $25 for kids 11 and under.
Easter (April 16th) – Hop on over to 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge for a delicious Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16th. The buffet will be $35 for adults and $15 for kids 11 and under.
Mother's Day (May 14th) – Indulge in delicious food and live music from Jeannie Holliday and the Archie Parks Project. The buffet is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 11 and under from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or, treat mom like the queen she is with a homemade breakfast in bed and later, head over to 210 for a grand dinner buffet! The grand dinner buffet will be served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 14th and will be $50 for adults and $25 for kids 11 and under.
Father's Day (June 18th) – Give your favorite grill master a day off and treat dad to a delicious Pig Roast Bluegrass BBQ buffet with 210's famous ribs and whole suckling pigs, pit smoked in 210's pit smoker. The buffet will be served from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 18th and will be $45 for adults and $20 for kids 11 and under.
March Music Lineup
Nascent Jazz Trio, Wednesday, March 1, 7pm-10:00pm
Judy Night Quartet, Thursday, March 2, 7pm-10:30pm
Louie Zagoras & Rollover, Friday, March 3, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
Déjà vu, Saturday, March 4, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
Dave Onderdonk-Kelly Sill Jazz Duo, Sunday, March 5, 7pm-10pm
Highland Park Pops Big Band Plays Gershwin, Wednesday, March 8, 7:30pm-9:30pm
John Erickson Jazz Trio, Thursday, March 9, 7pm-10:30pm
Spoken 4, Friday, March 10, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
King Saturday, Saturday, March 11, 9pm-12am
RSVP online or over the phone in advance as we anticipate that our dining and lounge areas will fill up early. There will be a $5 cover at the door.
George Fludas Trio, Sunday, March 12, 7pm-10pm
Archie Parks Piano Bar, Wednesday, March 15, 7pm-10pm
Fred Simon Trio, Thursday, March 16, 7-10pm
Soul Committee and Van Morrison Tribute, Friday, March 17, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
No Alternative, Saturday, March 18, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
Mark Madsen-Kelly Sill Duo, Sunday, March 19, 7pm-10pm
Mike Wheeler, Monday, March 20 7:30pm-10pm
Stop by 210 for an open jam session! Mike Wheeler will be tonight's guest host.
Elaine Romanelli, Wednesday, March 22, 7-9pm
Stephanie Aaron Swing Party, Thursday, March 23, 7-10:30pm
Rose Hill Revival, Friday, March 24, 9pm-12am*
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through our website. Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
Crow Island, Saturday, March 25, 9pm-12am
RSVP online or over the phone in advance as we anticipate that our dining and lounge areas will fill up early. There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Soul Message, Sunday, March 26, 7pm-10pm
Bobby Messano CD Release Party, Wednesday, March 29, 8pm-10:30pm
RSVP online or over the phone in advance as we anticipate that our dining and lounge areas will fill up early. There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Keri Johnsrud Trio, Thursday, March 30, 7pm-10:30pm
Empire State Express, Friday, March 31, 9pm-12am
RSVP online or over the phone in advance as we anticipate that our dining and lounge areas will fill up early. There will be a $5 cover at the door.
For more information, about 210 Restaurant, please visit www.210restaurant.com or call (847) 433-0304. Follow the newsroom at www.newsline360.com/
