News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Food Pathogen Testing Market Is Expected To Reach 10.79 Billion USD by 2020
[173 Pages Report] Food Pathogen Testing Market report categorizes the global market by Type (Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Food Type (Meat & poultry, Dairy) & by Region
Browse 80 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Pathogen Testing Market"
Find out more @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.
Food pathogen testing is performed to supervise the quality and avert unwanted incidents of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or poisoning. The growing level of foodborne illnesses due to food contamination and rising consumer inclination toward better quality & safe food has led to the rise in Food Pathogen Testing Market for varied food products. Furthermore, the growth in Food Pathogen Testing Market is influenced by rising trade, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and media influence on consumer awareness for food safety.
Salmonella testing to dominate the global demand for Food Pathogen Testing Market
Salmonella is one of the principal causes of foodborne illness worldwide, causing infections on large scale. In 2014, Salmonella testing dominated the global demand for food pathogen testing owing to the large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruist & vegetables.
Increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks and illnesses drive the demand for the meat & poultry segment
The market for meat & poultry is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, largely due to some highly publicized outbreaks of foodborne diseases caused by pathogenic bacteria, mostly in meat & poultry, which has increased the concerns and interests in food pathogen safety. As a result, regulatory authorities and the industries have undertaken efforts to improve sanitary conditions and the microbiological limit in meat & poultry.
Growing emphasis on compliance of safety standards, high volume trade of food products key to success in the Asia-Pacific region
North America dominated the Food Pathogen Testing Market in 2014 and this trend is projected to continue through 2020, due to an increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks in the region and increasing consumer awareness on food safety and its implications. Japan and China constituted the largest markets in Asia-Pacific in 2014 and together with India they are projected to drive the regional growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2015 and 2020. The market is driven by stringent food safety regulations and the trend of globalization in food supply trade and is expected to further create enhanced opportunity in this region. Foodborne disease outbreaks are mostly caused due to the consumption of contaminated food in lieu of which safety authorities have taken more stringent safety standards for food processors.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of these leading companies which include SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market development analysis of top players, and company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the global Food Pathogen Testing Market; high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies; government initiatives;
More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.
MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
Phone : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Mr. Rohan
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse