News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Punch TV Studios Celebrates National Pancake Day
Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins launched his company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) back in June 2016, after becoming qualified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Current projections estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO.
As one of only a few publicly-traded media companies, Punch TV Studios is offering stock at an opening price of $1 per share, making this a more than opportune time to invest. Less than a month is left in this first IPO phase, making it a more than opportune time to become involved.
The company is on track to license over 300 new feature films, television shows and other programming.
Unite with the Punch TV Studios family by purchasing your stock today!
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie (https://nabukie.com/
###
Notes to Editor
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://punchtvstudios.com
About Punch TV Studios
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse