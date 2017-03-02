News By Tag
Research America Announces New Acquisition: Roda Marketing Research
Roda Marketing Research specializes in healthcare marketing research. Its curated Health Care professional recruiting database panels will enhance Research America's work in healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing research, fostered by its 2016 acquisitions of Viewpoint Consulting, MSP Analytics and Sigma Group. Roda Marketing Research has built extensive panel recruiting databases which include key industry opinion leaders among hospital medical directors, hospital and retail pharmacists, registered nurses across all specialties (including Nurse Practitioners)
"Bringing Adele Roda and her marketing research team into Research America is going well. Synergy exists between our companies, especially evident through the similar ways we've built our client relationships -- through personal outreach and delivering extraordinary customer service. The foundation Adele has built will enhance the work we're already doing and we are very pleased to have her and her team on board," commented Robert Porter, President of Research America, Inc.
Roda Marketing Research, Inc. was established in the Greater Philadelphia Area in 1976 by Adele Roda, and has been successfully assisting clients through conducting telephone surveys and interviewing, in-depth interviews, focus groups, in-person and face to face research, and healthcare professional recruiting for healthcare and medical research in any given medical research category. Roda Marketing Research conducts research nationwide, with access to respondents in all major cities, plus suburban and rural area coverage. It is expected that the Roda Marketing Research team will move from its current location in Jenkintown, PA into nearby Research America offices in Willow Grove, PA, operating under the MSP Analytics brand. Ms. Roda will continue to work within the new structure.
About Research America
Research America is a nimble, value based public opinion market research firm providing organizations with market research needed to enhance products and services for their customer base. With 30 years' experience and a nationwide network of offices, the company provides quantitative and qualitative services delivering interviewing services to a variety of communities around the world. Research America team leaders are experts in coding analytics and surveying.
You may visit our companies on the web by directing your browser to these sites: http://www.ResearchAmericaInc.com andhttp://www.rodaresearch.com/
