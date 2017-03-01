HRO Today Announces Nominations Now Open for First-Ever Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards

Contact

Scott Fuhr

***@sharedxpertise.com Scott Fuhr

End

--has announced that nominations are open for its 2017Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards for the APAC region.Finalists and winners of this prestigious award will be announced at an exclusive awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on 27 September, 2017, during theForum APAC in Hong Kong."We're excited to offer this award for the first time in the APAC region," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "We pioneered this award for North America and the EMEA region, and it has been extremely successful in recognizing the influence that talent acquisition teams have on the success of their organizations. We are seeking talent acquisition leaders who are providing solid business results through their leadership practices, are asserting their dedication to innovative strategies and tactics, and are guiding oftentimes complicated and constantly-evolving recruiting teams.""Cielo is proud to sponsor the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards in APAC, as well as across the globe, because we understand the challenges faced by transformative talent leaders," said Paul Daley, senior vice president at Cielo. "We believe they deserve recognition for not only their efforts, but also for the business results their teams deliver."SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, leading conferences named theForums, and association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.andoffer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, and game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.