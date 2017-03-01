News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HRO Today Announces Nominations Now Open for First-Ever Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards
Finalists and winners of this prestigious award will be announced at an exclusive awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on 27 September, 2017, during the HRO Today Forum APAC in Hong Kong.
"We're excited to offer this award for the first time in the APAC region," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "We pioneered this award for North America and the EMEA region, and it has been extremely successful in recognizing the influence that talent acquisition teams have on the success of their organizations. We are seeking talent acquisition leaders who are providing solid business results through their leadership practices, are asserting their dedication to innovative strategies and tactics, and are guiding oftentimes complicated and constantly-evolving recruiting teams."
"Cielo is proud to sponsor the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards in APAC, as well as across the globe, because we understand the challenges faced by transformative talent leaders," said Paul Daley, senior vice president at Cielo. "We believe they deserve recognition for not only their efforts, but also for the business results their teams deliver."
To submit a nomination for the first-ever HRO Today Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards for the APAC region, click on http://apactalentleader2017.questionpro.com. For more information about the HRO Today Forum APAC, click on http://www.hrosummits.com/
About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, and game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
Contact
Scott Fuhr
***@sharedxpertise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse