Dealmaking in Central and Eastern European Real Estate Webinar

-- -- The Emerging and Frontier Markets Association (EFMA) is producing a very special webinar:The program will take place on May 9 at 11:00 AM EST and will last for 2 hours.This online seminar with speakers from the world's largest property management group, CBRE, and one of the largest international law firms, BakerMcKenzie will discuss the opportunities and the challenges for making profitable investments in central and eastern Europe.• The most financially attractive markets & cities for investment in CEE• How to evaluate most attractive asset classes- such as office, retail, industrial, warehouses, self -storage, residential housing, technology, hotels, hospitality & leisure, infrastructure etc –• Types of investors, lessees, and developers most active in market• Funding & financing sources- debt/equity issues• Structuring investment & M&A opportunities & pitfalls• Exit and disposal strategies & issues• Issues for investors, developers, occupiers, leasing, and property management• Tax, legal and regulatory issues and concerns• Mitigating currency, economic and political risks• Ways to maximize profits and minimize risksSpeakers include:Neil Blake, EMEA Head of Research, CBRE Group, LondonLina Nemchenko, partner, Baker & McKenzie, Kiev,Charles Vernon, senior partner VDA Legal, BucharestBenedek Kovacs, partner, Baker & McKenzie, BudapestJoanna Wojnarowska, partner, Baker & McKenzie, WarsawOther speakers to be named.You can find more information on the webinar at http://www.emerging- frontiermarkets.org/ deal-making- in-ce... By way of background, EFMA provides programs to give companies the "how-to" intelligence they need to operate in a part of the world with tremendous growth potential. For example, last October we conducted a program at the offices of BakerMcKenzie in DC on Managing Supply Chain Risks in Emerging Markets.The program was very successful and had major companies in attendance such as Wells Fargo, Oracle, Coca Cola, Hershey and others. We also had an impressive list of paid sponsors including Deloitte, Zurich, AON, TRACE and BakerMcKenzie.