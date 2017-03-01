News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ICON Management Announces Appointment of their VP of Community Management Tosh Tricas to APCM Board
APCM represents all community association managers. The board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers (who are not CEOs or large-scale managers), and two at-large members. The board provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff.
"The CMCA designation is becoming an international standard for community manager proficiency. I am honored to be a part of a team that is dedicated to the constant improvement of our industry professionals,"
Tricas is an active member of the CAI, where he earned his CMCA, AMS and PCAM designations. Tricas serves on CAI's Education Committee for the West Coast Chapter. He is passionate about the training opportunities that CAI offers to managers and boards alike.
Tricas served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged. He graduated second in his class at theU.S. Army Jr NCO Academy, Primary Leadership Course. His service awards include The Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Reserve Achievement Medal and Hawkeye Marksmanship Medal.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, PCAMs, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON team members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Contact
Sabina Hart
***@theiconteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse