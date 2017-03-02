 
News By Tag
* OnlyMattMartin
* Jimmy Star Show
* Dr Jimmy Star
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Matt Martin To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

Matt Martin, also known as OnlyMattMartin, will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017.
 
 
Matt Martin On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Matt Martin On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
OnlyMattMartin
Jimmy Star Show
Dr Jimmy Star

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Matt Martin will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Matt Martin, also known as OnlyMattMartin, through avenues of social media and press his success has landed him with nominations for the Annual Mashable Award, New York Socialite of the Year Award, Shorty Award and People's Choice Awards. Matt has been seen on the off-broadway hit "My Big Gay Italian Wedding",  also featured on "The Real Housewives of New York City", "The Curious Cook", "The Gina Show", "The NotSoSoccerMom Show", "Anderson Cooper", "Broadway Sings for Pride", and numerous others.

Matt cohosted a nationally syndicated radioshow for TOGINET radio "Raise Your Glass" along side Jill Hickey. Matt also hosted with Farrah Abraham the inaugural EOTM Awards at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California. Matt has been seen hosting and emceeing fundraisers, club appearances, award shows, pride festivals and even officiating weddings.

Former talk host and executive producer of the 3 season hit talk show, "In or Out: #PunIntended," Matt brought you the inside scoop on celebrities and what was happening in entertainment news.

Currently Matt owns and operates OnlyMattMartinPR (OMMPR). His clients are vast and diverse in various avenues of entertainment and business.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Matt Martin, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Matt Martin on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Matt Martin on Twitter @OnlyMattMartin

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

Media Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:OnlyMattMartin, Jimmy Star Show, Dr Jimmy Star
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share