Matt Martin To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 22nd, 2017
Matt Martin, also known as OnlyMattMartin, will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017.
Matt Martin, also known as OnlyMattMartin, through avenues of social media and press his success has landed him with nominations for the Annual Mashable Award, New York Socialite of the Year Award, Shorty Award and People's Choice Awards. Matt has been seen on the off-broadway hit "My Big Gay Italian Wedding", also featured on "The Real Housewives of New York City", "The Curious Cook", "The Gina Show", "The NotSoSoccerMom Show", "Anderson Cooper", "Broadway Sings for Pride", and numerous others.
Matt cohosted a nationally syndicated radioshow for TOGINET radio "Raise Your Glass" along side Jill Hickey. Matt also hosted with Farrah Abraham the inaugural EOTM Awards at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California. Matt has been seen hosting and emceeing fundraisers, club appearances, award shows, pride festivals and even officiating weddings.
Former talk host and executive producer of the 3 season hit talk show, "In or Out: #PunIntended,"
Currently Matt owns and operates OnlyMattMartinPR (OMMPR). His clients are vast and diverse in various avenues of entertainment and business.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Matt Martin, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Matt Martin on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
