Say "I Do" With Eyelash Extensions & Look Flawless On Your Big Day!
Eyelash Extensions are the new beauty must have!
As wedding season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff for an easy and affordable step before your wedding day. This may not be your only time committing to a life long love affair as Amazing Lash Studio Eyelash Extensions are addicting!
Any Bride knows how stressful planning a wedding is but taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio doesn't have to be. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a spa like enviorment with trendy decor and a friendly staff. Meet one on one with a lash stylist and complete a lash health evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose you lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many time you fall asleep during the lash application.
Tips for maintaing your lash extensions:
•Do not use oil based products
•Avoid touching/pulling at your lashes
•Sleep on you side,not face down
•Brush lashes daily
Book your appointment before your big day!
Call (551) 777-4500 or request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Located at 327 Franklin Avenue Suite 10, Wyckoff,NJ 07481.
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017