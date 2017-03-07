 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Bridal
* Eyelash Extensions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wyckoff
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Say "I Do" With Eyelash Extensions & Look Flawless On Your Big Day!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
WYCKOFF, N.J. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The new bridal secret to looking flawless on her big day?

Eyelash Extensions are the new beauty must have!

As wedding season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff for an easy and affordable step before your wedding day. This may not be your only time committing to a life long love affair as Amazing Lash Studio Eyelash Extensions are addicting!

Any Bride knows how stressful planning a wedding is but taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio doesn't have to be. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a spa like enviorment with trendy decor and a friendly staff. Meet one on one with a lash stylist and complete a lash health evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose you lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many time you fall asleep during the lash application.


Tips for maintaing your lash extensions:

•Do not use oil based products

•Avoid touching/pulling at your lashes

•Sleep on you side,not face down

•Brush lashes daily

Book your appointment before your big day!

Call (551) 777-4500 or request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wyckoff/wyckoff .

Located at 327 Franklin Avenue Suite 10, Wyckoff,NJ 07481.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff, NJ
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Bridal, Eyelash Extensions
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wyckoff - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
Charge Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share