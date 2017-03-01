News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Strong Fibers Save Energy: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Composites
Expansion of wind energy, electric mobility or modernization of aircraft fleets: the future needs lightweight yet high-performing materials.
Long Rotor Blades Harvest More Wind Energy
In November 2016 the climate summit of Marrakech confirmed: Without a considerable reduction of the CO2 emission during energy supply, an effective climate protection can hardly be reached. More and more countries invest massively in the expansion of wind energy. Wind turbines become increasingly larger and more efficient. An increased use of CFRP allows for increasingly longer rotor blades. However, cost thereby is rising disproportionately which sets limits for the growth potential of the plants from a financial point of view. In any case, the number of installed wind turbines is rising further in most countries. The market for GFRP benefits from this development as well since they are also applied in the production of rotor blades.
Lightweight Construction Spurs on Airplane Manufacturers
Large amounts of composites are utilized in the aerospace industry. The new models by Airbus and Boeing, the two largest airplane manufacturers worldwide, have a considerably higher share of composites than older models. CFRP are mainly utilized in fuselages and wings, e.g. in the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 (Dreamliner)
Heavy Batteries Need Light Car Bodies
Lightweight construction will play a major role in the context of e-mobility in the automotive sector in the upcoming years: Heavy materials such as steel, other metals or engineering plastics are increasingly replaced by composites with lower weight. In the segment of series production of cars, GFRP are currently preliminarily used. CFRP parts are still too expensive most of the time, and at the same time, a fit processing technology is still missing which would be suitable for the standardization and production speed. A promising processing technology in the automotive industry is Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), a resin injection process. In this process, preforms made of continuous fibers are prefabricated;
The study in brief:
Chapter 1 provides an analysis of the global market for composites, including forecasts up to 2024. Data on demand and revenues are analyzed for the six regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Chapter 2 provides market data for the 16 most important countries, that is, country-specific information on demand for CFRP and GFRP and revenues. Additionally, demand is split by several application areas in detail.
Chapter 3 demonstrates the regional distribution of the demand in the particular application areas. The segments wind energy, automotive, sports & leisure, aerospace, construction industry, electrical & electronics, and the category other applications are examined.
In chapter 4demand for and revenues generated with CFRP and GFRP are analyzed, split by the individual countries.
Chapter 5 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers in the composite sector – clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, and profile summary. Extensive profiles of 72 manufacturers are given, e.g. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, General Electric Company, Hanwha Group, Honeywell International Inc, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Toray Industries Inc., and Teijin Ltd.
Further information:
About Ceresana
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Extensive market knowledge creates new prospects for strategic and operational decisions. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-
Learn more about Ceresana at http://www.ceresana.com/
Contact
Martin Ebner
***@ceresana.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse