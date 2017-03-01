 
News By Tag
* OMG Soccer
* Commercial Real Estate
* St Louis Missouri
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


OMG Soccer to Open St. Louis Location

Hilliker Corporation assists both landlord and tenant with lease
 
 
2171 S. Big Bend is the home of the new OMG Soccer in St. Louis, Mo.
2171 S. Big Bend is the home of the new OMG Soccer in St. Louis, Mo.
ST. LOUIS - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Hilliker Corporation, a commercial real estate company in St. Louis, recently helped lease the former Miriam Switching Post's store to an expanding Los Angeles soccer company.

OMG Soccer will move into the 5,800-square-foot leased space at 2171 S. Big Bend in Maplewood, Mo. in March of 2017.  The building was previously the home of Miriam Switching Post, a non-profit organization that featured gently used furniture and home décor, for the past 15 years.

OMG Soccer will sell soccer equipment, clothing and gear to individuals and teams at colleges, schools, and clubs.  The company will cater to indoor and outdoor soccer for kids and adults both in store and online.  Product lines will feature the newest styles from companies including Adidas, Nike, and Puma.  A representative from OMG Soccer, which has five locations in Los Angeles under the name The Soccer Store, said this is the first of several stores to be opened in the St. Louis area.

Hilliker Corporation's agent Patrick McKay represented the landlord, 2171 Big Bend, LLC and the tenant, OMG Soccer, LLC.

Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd.  The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985.  For more information, contact Patrick McKay at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http://www.hillikercorp.com.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Hilliker Corporation
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
Tags:OMG Soccer, Commercial Real Estate, St Louis Missouri
Industry:Real Estate
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share