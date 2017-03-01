News By Tag
OMG Soccer to Open St. Louis Location
Hilliker Corporation assists both landlord and tenant with lease
OMG Soccer will move into the 5,800-square-
OMG Soccer will sell soccer equipment, clothing and gear to individuals and teams at colleges, schools, and clubs. The company will cater to indoor and outdoor soccer for kids and adults both in store and online. Product lines will feature the newest styles from companies including Adidas, Nike, and Puma. A representative from OMG Soccer, which has five locations in Los Angeles under the name The Soccer Store, said this is the first of several stores to be opened in the St. Louis area.
Hilliker Corporation's agent Patrick McKay represented the landlord, 2171 Big Bend, LLC and the tenant, OMG Soccer, LLC.
Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd. The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985. For more information, contact Patrick McKay at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http://www.hillikercorp.com.
