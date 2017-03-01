Accumen Inc. and Chi Solutions, Inc. Expand and Launch National Survey

Now Available! 16th Annual National Hospital/Health System Laboratory and Outreach Survey

-- Accumen Inc. along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc., has expanded and launched the 16th Annual National Hospital/Health System Laboratory and Outreach Survey and invites participants to submit responses from now through April 7, 2017. Participants of this comprehensive survey will provide insight and intelligence on key laboratory and outreach program characteristics and performance indicators.Now in its 16th year, the survey captures intelligence on critical elements of the clinical laboratory business that identifies strengths, weaknesses, resources, and success measures of the best operating programs across the nation. Industry data provided by survey participants is analyzed and shared to help laboratories compete amidst fierce competition, reduce costs, gain market share as an agile business enterprise, strengthen and expand core competencies, and develop additional infrastructure for revenue growth.Accumen applies a comprehensive approach to assist the clinical laboratory and healthcare partners in examining everything from people to process to technology in order to drive higher quality, deliver better service, and implement unparalleled cost efficiency practices. Data is key in providing hospitals and health systems with the intelligence and tools needed to transform the laboratory from a transactional service or cost center to a truly, efficient and strategic business entity."We set the industry standard for excellence in the clinical laboratory and validate it through this survey. Today's laboratory continues to expand innovative, esoteric testing to offer patient- centric care and drive population health initiatives while under pressure to reduce costs and increase utilization,"says Dr. Kathy Murphy, Senior Advisor for Accumen Inc. and Chi Solutions, who has provided oversight and direction for this survey since its inception.For more information, please visit Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com.About Accumen-ChiAccumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management— driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.comMedia ContactCindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AccumenPhone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.comAccumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160