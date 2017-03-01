News By Tag
Non-profit Educates Public on Microwave Radiation Risks
Wireless Education, a registered United Kingdom non-profit, now offers three low-cost courses to educate the public on safer ways to use today's Wi-Fi and cellular technology.
The first course is a ten-minute Free Quiz (http://www.wirelesseducation.org/
The Schools & Families Course (http://www.wirelesseducation.org/
The Corporate Induction Safety Awareness Course (http://www.wirelesseducation.org/
Wireless Education believes in social responsibility and offers a Robin Hood program. For every Corporate Induction Course licensed, Wireless Education will donate a Schools & Families Course to the school of the corporate licensee's choosing.
Says Wireless Education founder and technologist Brett West, "Our society has rapidly adopted wireless technology to great benefit, but science has proven there are substantial health risks. We aim to educate the public on those risks, and provide medically and scientifically sound best practices to use today's technology safely. Our focus is on safety and education, and as a non-profit organization, we will continue to reinvest in expanding our efforts to teach every child and family to use technology safely."
For additional information and to access courses, see www.wirelesseducation.org.
Wireless Education works closely with leading research institutions worldwide to stay at the forefront of scientific studies. The firm also captures the most recent legislative changes and biologically-
