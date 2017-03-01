News By Tag
New Executive Director for Find Local Storage to Drive Growth for Coveted Lead Program
Find Local Storage recruits new leadership to drive growth on lead generation platform.
"Michelle brings over 25+ years of experience in management, finance and marketing, making her a tremendous asset to Find Local Storage," said Ian Burnstein of the Storage Business Owners Association (SBOA) and managing partner for Find Local Storage. "As we continue to focus on providing quality leads and rentals to our growing member base it was imperative to add the Executive Director position. Michelle will bring energy and vision to Find Local Storage. As Executive Director, Michelle will lead the company forward and enhance the reputation and long-lasting impact of helping thousands of operators receive additional rental opportunities."
Michelle Jordan, a St. Edwards University graduate, served as CEO of the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System. Prior to that, she held the titles of Controller for Go Local Interactive and CFO for the Texas Department of Agriculture. She has owned her own business offering website development, bookkeeping, and recruiting services, and for many years has assisted with administration for a small family-owned storage company. "Find Local Storage has a strong reputation as a company that empowers self storage owners," Ms. Jordan said. "I am honored to be a part of the company and believe my unique background will help Find Local Storage expand its opportunities in the market. I look forward to playing a role in its continued growth."
To commemorate new leadership at FindLocalStorage.com, there is a new offering called the "Manager's Special". This deal includes an annual membership for $59.95/annually (SBOA members pay $49.95 for the first year), with a three month free trial of the FLS Advertising Network (FAN). The FAN normally costs $20/qualified call and $40/online reservation, so this is a great value. After 90 days, the FAN opt-in will automatically be added to the member subscription and qualified calls and reservations will be billed as they occur. The FAN may be cancelled after the 90 day trial period and future billings will be just for the Basic Plan membership at $59.95 annually. Basic plans include unlimited organic leads (visits directly to the website). Call Find Local Storage today at (810) 356-7579 or email them at info@findlocalstorage.com and tell them you want the Manager's Special!
Last year, the Find Local Storage platform generated over 40 thousand calls for its member facilities. Ms. Jordan's hire at Find Local Storage is surely a great move for the storage industry. We can't wait to watch the growing success of the platform!
