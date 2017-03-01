 
Industry News





March 2017
Self-Face Challenging Packaging with New Power Zone® Sure-Set™ Accessories

 
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Self-face challenging product packaging with new accessories for the Power Zone® Sure-Set™ Self-facing System from FFR Merchandising.

The new Flared Tube Adapter fits inside each facing to effectively self-face tubular products, while the new Wide Base paddle works perfectly with wider product.  Also new for the system is the clear Two-Way Paddle Extender, which can quickly be rotated to accommodate wide or narrow product.

The Power Zone® Sure-Set™ Self-facing System is designed to meet the growing challenge of merchandising diverse product packaging throughout the store. Versatile and innovative, the system can be custom-configured at store level to meet almost any plan-o-gram need.

Products are kept 100% visible and accessible for shopping, with hands-free facing with automatically advanced product.  The system also helps with inventory control and easily identifiable out-of-stocks, and the entire system serves as a strong theft deterrent.

Available in easy-to-order kits as well as custom configurations, the system accommodates most retail gondola shelving, freezer shelves, warehouse racking, and other flat surfaces.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page:  Power Zone® Sure-Set™ Self-facing System (http://www.ffr.com/power-zone-sure-set-self-facing-system)
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com
Phone:800-422-2547
