Gregory Blair To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 15th, 2017
Actor/Writer/Director Gregory Blair will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
Gregory Blair has been active in the arts for many years as an actor, writer, director and producer.
A Geoffrey Award winning actor, Gregory has graced the stage (Sylvia, Working, Six Degrees of Separation, etc.) the big screen (Ooga Booga, On the Rocks, Death House, etc.), and the small screen (Amazing Sports Stories, Love That Girl!, Alternate History, etc.). He also earned a "Best Actor" nomination for his disturbing role as the lead in He Waits.
As a writer, Gregory's been represented on stage (Cold Lang Syne, Nicholas Nickleby, etc.), and in prose offerings such as The Ritual, Little Shivers and the Stonewall Award winning Spewing Pulp. His film writing credits include the soon to be released Heretiks (with Scanner's Michael Ironside and Hellraiser's Claire Higgins), the multiple award winning psychological thriller Deadly Revisions (with Bill Oberst, Jr.) and the upcoming comedy Garden Party Massacre, which won "Best Screenplay-unproduced"
Gregory is also the winner of the EOTM Award for "Best Director of an Indie Horror Film", the Claw Award for "Best Screenplay" and the Flicker Awards for "Best Picture"—all for Deadly Revisions.
Gregory's goal is to entertain and enlighten people to make the world a little bit better for his having been here.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Gregory Blair, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Gregory Blair on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 15th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Gregory Blair on Twitter @TheGregoryBlair
The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
