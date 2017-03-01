Country(s)
Nexus Gold News - Drills 26.69 G/t Au Over 4.85m, Including 120 G/t Au Over
Successfully Intersected Gold Mineralization in Eight of the First Nine Holes Drilled
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its phase one diamond drill program conducted on the 178-square-kilometer Niangouela exploration permit located approximately 85 kilometers north of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
The first phase diamond drill program was designed to test anomalous rock samples collected from underground artisanal workings and anomalous Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling completed by the company in December 2016. This initial program successfully intersected gold mineralization in eight of the first nine holes drilled on the concession. The mineralization was contained in a silicified shear zone occurring in the host granite, associated with the shear was primary quartz veins.
Significant gold mineralization was encountered in four of the eight holes reporting gold intercepts. NGL-17-DD-008 returned 26.69 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 4.85 metres (including 8.50 g/t gold over 0.62 metre, and 120.00 g/t gold over 1.03 metres). Hole NGL-17-DD-006 returned 4.00 g/t gold over 6.20 metres (including 20.50 g/t gold over 1.00 metre). NGL-17-DD-009 returned 2.61 g/t gold over 4.00 metres (including 5.92 g/t gold over 1.00 metre), and NGL-17-DD-003 returned 1.80 g/t gold over 5.10 metres (including 6.14 g/t gold over 1.10 metres).
The assay results from the phase one program are tabled below:
¹ Denotes metallic screen analysis
² Denotes gravimetric fire assay analysis
Note all assay results represent intercept lengths and are not true widths
The drill program tested the shear zone for over 200 metres along strike and intercepted the zone to depths of 105 metres below surface. The shear zone remains opens along strike and to depth. Additional artisanal workings have been discovered occurring along strike of the shear zone another 800 metres to the east of the drill area.
"We're very pleased with the early assay results, with eight of the first nine holes returning gold mineralization,"
"These results are encouraging and complement our earlier sampling program extremely well," said Senior Geologist Warren Robb. "The first samples we reported established the presence of high-grade gold in the quartz vein. Of the first nine holes we drilled, three have returned visible gold. We have now established additional high-grade mineralization, not only in the quartz vein, but also in the shear zone. Given that the shear and the quartz both show significant grade, our drill efforts will now focus on delineating additional mineralized zones up and down the strike length, and the higher-grade shoots that could be contained within it," continued Mr. Robb.
The sampled core was delivered to the independent Actlabs laboratory in Ouagadougou where the samples underwent analysis by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. If samples returned values greater than 10 ppm gold the sample was reanalyzed by gravimetric fire assay. Samples with identified visible gold were analyzed using a fire assay metallic screen analysis. The Company employs a QA/QC program of inserting standards, blanks and duplicates into the samples stream as a supplement to the internal checks employed by Actlabs.
The Company has now drilled 1470.5 metres of a planned 2000-metre phase one diamond drill program at the 178-square-kilometer Niangouela exploration permit. The first phase is designed to test the primary quartz vein and associated shear zone at depth and along strike. The current program is targeting areas of gold anomalies identified from rock samples and Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling that was conducted by the Company in December 2016. The Company plans on completing the phase one diamond drill program later this month before planning and commencing a follow up drill program.
For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.
Warren Robb, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.
