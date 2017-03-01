 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer Digital Marketing Consultancy Services

Digital Marketers India (DMIn) made an announcement to offer consultancy services in the digital marketing sphere.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Marketers India (DMIn) is an Indian startup company which offers a wide array of digital marketing services. The company has different services, solutions and packages which are designed by keeping different needs of the industry and owners in the mind. One of the offered services by the company is Digital Marketing consultancy services. The director of the company shared details about this service, according to which the digital marketing consulting service offered by the Digital Marketers India has different sub-services in it. The company can select the area they need help with.  Below is a quick list of services one may get under the umbrella of digital marketing consultancy services announced by the company:

- Website Audit to check whether it is meeting the standards of SEO

- Social profiles and company page Audit to check whether it is meeting the standards of Social Media or not

- PPC (Paid Advertising) campaign Audit to check the pros and cons of set campaign

- Website Content audit to see whether the content is meeting latest standards or not

- SEO activities Audit to find the strong, weak or concerned areas

- SMO plan audit to find the improvement and concern areas

Based on the audit reports the company offers a full proof plan for improvement to boost the current SEO, SMO and PPC activities in favor of the company. This consultancy service will help in making a more focused approach for the digital marketing activities taking place at the moment at any company.

According to the shared details this Digital Marketing Consulting services are the perfect fit for 2 types of companies:

1. The company, which is not sure whether to invest into the Digital Marketing or not

2. The company, which has been investing enough in Digital Marketing activities, yet not getting the desired results

The precise approach and almost a decade of experience in the Digital Marketing industry of the company's director make them capable to find the concerned areas and improve those to get the best results.

"There are many companies which are still not sure whether they want to invest in Digital Marketing or not. The basic consulting service of our will educate them with their market position and how we or digital marketing activities can help them to achieve their business goals." , shared director of Digital Marketers India (DMIn) (http://digitalmarketersindia.com/).

The director further added that "There are a few companies which are investing thousands of $$$ for years, but yet not receiving the positive or expected results. We audit their complete SEO, SMO, PPC and other channel strategy and campaigns. Our industry experience lets us identify the areas which can be improved to get the best results. "

The company's director has made a concluding statement that their consulting service will give a clear path to the companies which are willing to improve their ROI for each investment made in the Digital Marketing.

To know more about the company's offered digital marketing consulting service, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/digital-marketing-consul...

