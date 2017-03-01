News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer Digital Marketing Consultancy Services
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) made an announcement to offer consultancy services in the digital marketing sphere.
- Website Audit to check whether it is meeting the standards of SEO
- Social profiles and company page Audit to check whether it is meeting the standards of Social Media or not
- PPC (Paid Advertising)
- Website Content audit to see whether the content is meeting latest standards or not
- SEO activities Audit to find the strong, weak or concerned areas
- SMO plan audit to find the improvement and concern areas
Based on the audit reports the company offers a full proof plan for improvement to boost the current SEO, SMO and PPC activities in favor of the company. This consultancy service will help in making a more focused approach for the digital marketing activities taking place at the moment at any company.
According to the shared details this Digital Marketing Consulting services are the perfect fit for 2 types of companies:
1. The company, which is not sure whether to invest into the Digital Marketing or not
2. The company, which has been investing enough in Digital Marketing activities, yet not getting the desired results
The precise approach and almost a decade of experience in the Digital Marketing industry of the company's director make them capable to find the concerned areas and improve those to get the best results.
"There are many companies which are still not sure whether they want to invest in Digital Marketing or not. The basic consulting service of our will educate them with their market position and how we or digital marketing activities can help them to achieve their business goals." , shared director of Digital Marketers India (DMIn) (http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
The director further added that "There are a few companies which are investing thousands of $$$ for years, but yet not receiving the positive or expected results. We audit their complete SEO, SMO, PPC and other channel strategy and campaigns. Our industry experience lets us identify the areas which can be improved to get the best results. "
The company's director has made a concluding statement that their consulting service will give a clear path to the companies which are willing to improve their ROI for each investment made in the Digital Marketing.
To know more about the company's offered digital marketing consulting service, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
