Two More Brokers Join Bull Realty

-- Two more experienced commercial real estate professionals have joined Bull Realty.35 years of senior management experience in real estate, sales & marketing, and business development. Blumenfeld was most recently the President of APEX Advisory Group, a firm that provides advisory services to real estate developers and investors, large land owners, construction companies and owner operators of assisted living/memory care. He was also the founder and President of Intersouth Properties, a full service real estate company with offices in Georgia and Florida, that worked with private owner/investors, city & county governments, banks, and federal agencies. Blumenfeld obtained his Bachelors of Science in Marketing & Business Administration from the University of Alabama. He has been a Georgia Real Estate Broker since 1980 and joins Bull Realty as V.P. of Land & Developer Services.25 years of experience as a commercial real estate investment advisor, including 15 years as the Southeast Real Estate Manager for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where he managed a $450 million portfolio and was responsible for site selection, construction and operating budgets, lease contracts and development of new store locations. Paglio began his career conducting hotel feasibility studies with a national CPA firm. He is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Hotel and Restaurant Management. Peter now specializes in assisting clients with the acquisition and disposition of single tenant net lease properties in the Southeast.