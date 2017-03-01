News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arbor Names New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Tami Cumings brings extensive experience in senior living sales and operations
Cumings joins Arbor from US Memory Care, LLC, where she served as Chief Operating Officer, managing daily operations and sales for the corporate office and their freestanding memory care assisted living communities.
In her new position, Cumings will lead Arbor's sales and marketing organization nationwide, supporting more than 30 independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities.
"I'm excited to join Arbor, a growing company with an outstanding reputation in the senior living industry," said Cumings. "I look forward to contributing to the Arbor team as the company continues to deliver the best in senior living to our residents."
Cumings brings more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry to her new position. Her background includes management experience on the operations side as well as a strong track record of increasing sales. Before she joined US Memory Care in 2014, Cumings held senior level positions in operations, sales and marketing at Provision Living, LLC; A Place for Mom; and Sunrise Senior Living.
Cumings is a graduate of Pacific Western University in Los Angeles, where she earned a B.S. in Human Services. She has served in numerous leadership positions in community organizations and industry associations, including Argentum (formerly ALFA, the Assisted Living Federation of America) and the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA).
"Tami Cumings is passionate about senior living, with a solid understanding of both the operations and sales sides of our business," said Judd Harper, President of The Arbor Company. "We're pleased to welcome her to the Arbor family."
###
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
Contact
Bernadette Davis Communications for
The Arbor Company
***@me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse