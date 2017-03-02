 
Re-Athlete - Sportswear Made of Fishing Nets

Braunschweig, Germany, March, 2017, Re-Athlete UG announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com in order to finance the first production of their sportswear.
 
 
BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Re-Athlete is the new brand for naturally and socially reasonable delivered sportswear! They are creating sportswear for competitors, groups and games clubs. Their materials originate from reused nylon or natural cotton. The company utilizes an uncommon 100% recovered Nylon yarn called ECONYL® that is produced using old angling nets and other Nylon squander material. The items are fabricated locally in Germany and bolster different types of work treatment in this procedure.

Re- Athlete combines ecological materials, such as recycled fishing nets and biological cotton, with a social production process involving work therapy in Germany. With their products, they are proposing an alternative path in the sportswear sector. This will provide new opportunities for athletes, clubs, and sponsors, who are publicly committed to sustainability, animal and environmental protection, as well as social production by wearing our clothes.

With just 10 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Re-Athlete - Sportswear made of fishing nets."get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/re-athlete-sportswear-...

