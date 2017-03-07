News By Tag
Grand Opening Event For L'Oréal Professionnel Beauty School New Location
Mike Bianchi, co-owner of the school, is excited to be giving back to an industry that has provided he and his family so much. "We now have the opportunity to help shape the futures of the next generation of talented artists and professionals in this industry", Bianchi said. Mike's father, Ralph Bianchi added "Through our four salons, we have enjoyed a successful partnership with L'Oréal Professionnel and strongly believe that we owe it to our students and their future careers to educate them with the highest quality, premium salon brand on the market today."
L'Oréal Professionnel General Manager, Lisa Morris, shares the same sentiments as the Bianchis, "ESI sets the highest standards for education, and we needed the right partner that shares the similar educational values as we do." She continues, "investing in the professional at all stages of their career has always been important to L'Oréal Professionnel, and now ESI helps us extend this support from the very start of their careers. "
Ralph's other son Nick Bianchi is encouraged by what this new school means for the salons in the area, saying "Many beauty schools today graduate students not prepared to go to work and salons have to create their own apprentice training program. At ESI, we will provide students business, marketing, and guest handling skills alongside their technical training so they are prepared for a successful career and so that salons are hiring graduates that are ready to work."
For more information on all of the events taking place during the Grand Opening, visit www.esiRoyalOak.com or find them on Facebook at /esiRoyalOak. Elevate Salon Institute is located at 4050 Crooks Rd. Royal Oak, Michigan 48073
L'Oréal Professionnel is the number one professional color brand worldwide. It is committed to providing clients the best hairdressers expertly trained in their craft, a premium in-salon experience through innovative products and services, and the latest trends inspired by fashion. For more information:
