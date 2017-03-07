Author Perry Ritthaler's "The Interrogator" is Now Available as eBook

Movie Script Unveils Secret Government Invisible Weapons Program.

"The Interrogator" by Perry Ritthaler

Contact

Perry Ritthaler

250-428-5232

***@digitalmindcoach.net Perry Ritthaler250-428-5232

End

-- Local inspirational author and self-proclaimed cyber warfare physicist scientist releases a creative story; Perry Ritthaler of Creston BC Canada, will debut his mystery science novella "Interrogator"in the "Spy Land Women Play Me " collection Jan. 1, 2016 as part of eBookIt Publishing's line (http://www.ebookit.com/tools/pd/Bo/eBookIt/booktitle-The-Interrogator). He is planning a murder mystery party in January for the launch which will include an eBook trailer on YouTube (https://youtu.be/1EapmpzIK9c)Ritthaler, a creative cyber warfare writing teacher; working from his private computer laboratory worked as a former undercurrent adviser to Presidents and Prime Ministers; he has been working for over 13 years in the science field during that time completed over 16 Publications in various and similar psychology science; while working in video production for a local movie theatre creating advertising raising working capital to fund his exploration.In addition, he is the founder of "Writer...Digital Mind Coach," an online blog and community aimed at helping agencies and military discover the secret to balancing covert warfare weapons and strategy shifting Geo political power.Set in a second dimension working seamlessly in Washington, D.C., at the Creston BC Computer Laboratory, "Interrogator"is a contemporary story of a Canadian writer nick named Magic, a bachelor lone wolf and Quantum Physics, Meta Physics, Astro Physics, Nero Linguistic Programmer, whose world operations online wreaks havoc at the Pentagon, threatening the operations and science revolving around homeland defense and the war on terror. When the "Canadian writer" alias "Magic" changes the rules of engagement and the creation of invisible weapons programs built in physics and psychology and economics he shifts world operations creating controlled chain reactions sending currency and oil production tied to stock markets commodities markets into tail spins spiraling down and up, Magic must rely on Debbie and Bill, the callous security professionals, to dissect what this mad scientist has created and released into the world. When they discover the Quantum Energy F35 and the Quantum Energy Star Wars asset programs have schematics that explain the operations it proves to them the nightmares in security are not fake, Bill and Debbie send the research up top to the Director of the FBI, NSA and CIA; and they immediately realize they need to work together. If they don't, the results could be deadly.Perry Ritthaler, award-winning author of sixteen eBooks and novellas, including the "Discover How To Control Ideas, Decisions, and Affirmations"said, "Murder. Thefts of priceless invisible weapons created a zero capital cost will change rules of engagement and how wars are created or ended or won or lost. An ornery, mad scientist creating psychology virus programs with a penchant for getting into trouble. 'The Interrogator' is a fast-paced debut psychology science physics novella has it all and takes readers on an emotional ride into the future. A killer's rampage using the government as his covert weapon winds up this satisfying who-dun-it."Ritthaler is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact perry(at)digitalmindcoach(dot)net.About eBookIt.comSince 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)has helped thousands of authors and publishers get their books converted to ebook format, and distributed to all the major ebook retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple iBookstore, Kobo, Sony Readerstore, Ingram Digital, and Google eBookstore.