The Josie Network Creates A Brand That Gives Back!

The Josie Network is gearing up to give back to animal charities by launching a new brand to the network! "Chic Ready Pet Boutique" will carry elite pet fashions, accessories, shampoos, conditioners, and body sprays for your furry friends. Buy from "Chic Ready Pet Boutique" and proceeds go to animal charities that aid in the following ways:Charities that save animals from dog-fighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other cruelty-related situations.Charities that provide animal victims of cruelty with life-saving medical care and behavioral rehabilitation.Charities that help thousands of animals get off the streets and into loving homes every single year.Charities that work with all levels of government to fight for stronger laws to protect animals.It's no secret that Josie Passantino, owner of The Josie Network of Brands, loves animals. She would have wild kingdom in her backyard if it was allowed by her city. It's a trait Josie claims to have inherited from her mother, Tinamarie, who grew up in a country setting in a small town in Wisconsin, on a small orchard, surrounded by farms, and raising many animals on their property as a part of their family.Josie and Tinamarie have also been involved in many charities and organizations that give back aiding in assisting veterans, childhood cancer research, families in need at Christmas, tornado victims, bullying, fight against hunger, mother's groups that protect children from crime, teen rehabilitation through music, speaking to broadcasting classes, positive lyrics for our youth, and keeping music programs in schools to name a few. So, this next venture seems only natural.