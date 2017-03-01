 
SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc. Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards

Independent Audit Verifies SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc.'s PCI Compliance
 
 
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc., a network management and monitoring company, today announced that it has completed its PCI audit and received their Report on Compliance (RoC).  These reports verify that SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc. adheres to the Payment Card Industry Security Data Standard and has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc.'s controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards.  In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc. in becoming PCI compliant.

The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures.  These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.

"SureHosting believes that when their clients feel that their systems and information are secure then the client is able to go out and change the world," said Tanya Brown, Director of Compliance. "To be able to provide that comfort and assurance is what SureHosting is all about."

"Many of SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc.'s clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc. has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the accounts receivables management services provided by SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc."

About SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc.

As a proved leader since 2003, SureHosting Internet Solutions (Hereafter, SureHosting) is prepared to offer technology assistance on any size scale. Located in Independence, Missouri, they provide highly-efficient data transfer rates and stable connectivity, secure data storage and backup, scalable high-availability serves, remote monitoring and maintenance, and architectural professional services to clients all over the world.

SureHosting believes their customer's technology environment is as complex, constantly changing, and in need of direct care as the planet's ecosystems. To best serve their customers, they implemented the Network Ecosystems, a structured breakdown of the services designed to help customers with what they need, nothing more, nothing less.

Services

Stream: Swift Data Flow and Bandwidth
SureHosting's objective is to provide customers not only stable connectivity, but also highly efficient data transfer rates. The Stream product is a blended bandwidth system using top tier Internet Service Providers. Smart switches help clients filter out the latency of individual ISPs and allow for a swift-flowing data stream.

Core: Network Data Security
For SureHosting, the concept of Core is the data center services that enables storage of sensitive information, backup creation for client's information, storage solutions, and flexible high-availability servers and virtual machines for client use.

Light: Full Service Monitoring
Light monitoring provides remote monitoring and maintenance, resolving network and infrastructure problems. The 24//7/365 USA-local monitoring ensures high availability for client's systems providing operational support.

Branch: Onsite Professional Services
SureHosting employs highly skilled and specialized individuals with great experience in their field allowing for offer onsite and remote desktop support services. These specialists will assist clients in locating the correct technology needed and pruning what is not. SureHosting's professionals are highly skilled in assisting customers whether it is a full professional support, consulting for: special projects, ongoing maintenance and backups, and technical expertise when needed.

Root: Compliance
At the base of every great company is a strong compliance program. SureHosting offers a PCI DSS 3.2 Compliant system. SureHosting's dedication and commitment to compliance removes those obstacles from the client's path to growth. SureHosting acknowledges that there is a difference between saying you comply and actually proving that you do, their SSAE Type 1 SOC 10 SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc. SOC 2 Service Organization Control Report November 27, 2016

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Tanya Brown, Director of Compliance
SureHosting Internet Solutions, Inc.
