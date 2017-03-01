Country(s)
Iowa Oral Surgeon Wins National Award
Dr. Nick Morio, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Hiawatha, Iowa, has won a "Rookie of the Year" award from the Seattle Study Club. Dr. Morio is the director of the Black & Gold Study Club, an affiliate of the Seattle Study Club, an organization of over 250 dental study clubs worldwide.
Dr. Morio commented on the award. "It is a great honor to be named a 'Rookie of the Year' club." The Seattle Study Club is all about bringing quality continuing dental education to the community. Through their resources, we have been able to attract world-renowned speakers to educate our members on leading edge developments in dental care."
Noting that the Black & Gold Study Club is fulfilling a need, Dr. Morio said that in the past dentists had to travel to find this level of continuing education. "Now, instead of members having to take time away from their practices due to travel, we bring the best speakers here to the Cedar Rapids area. We cover all aspects of dentistry, including treatment planning and also business issues."
The Seattle Study Club is known for creating a learning environment that encourages participation in a supportive setting. "We have 35 members," Dr. Morio said. "They come to the meetings to share ideas with other professionals and get the benefit of many different perspectives. The atmosphere is very collegial."
Membership includes two dental laboratories, and there is also a dental hygiene study club that is a subdivision of the Black & Gold Study Club. "We cover all the bases to meet the needs of our members," Dr. Morio noted, "including not only the doctors, but dental hygienists as well. We also have some meetings that are focused on issues for everyone on the dental team."
"Many patients may not be aware that their dentist is a member of our club," Dr. Morio said. "The club benefits not just dentists, but patients. Dentists typically practice alone or with only a small number of other dentists. In a hospital setting, physicians have the opportunity to learn from each other. The Black & Gold Study Club gives dentists the best of both worlds: they still practice in their own offices, but they now they have the type of quality professional interaction that physicians have long enjoyed in a hospital setting. The club really fulfills a need and helps dentists bring new advances in dentistry to their patients."
When asked about goals for next year, Dr. Morio noted that "the club will continue to perfect the art and science of interdisciplinary dental treatment."
Dr. Morio and his club members are accepting new patients. Dr. Morio may be contacted at (319) 743-0077 or thorough his website, www.morgan-morio.com.
