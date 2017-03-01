 
Nieuw! Certified Cost Professional (CCP) in de praktijk

De enige opleiding ter wereld waarin de praktijk van de cost professional centraal staat en die tevens opleidt voor het officiële Certified Cost Professional (CCP) examen van de AACE, de International Association of Cost Engin
 
 
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Een professionele cost engineer c.q. een Certified Cost Professional (CCP) is van levensbelang voor de winstgevendheid van projecten. In deze praktijkopleiding - de enige ter wereld die zowel de praktijk als de voorbereiding op het internationale Certified Cost Professional (CCP) examen van de AACE behandelt - nemen de zeer ervaren docenten alle fijne kneepjes van het vak door. Aan de hand van de beste, internationaal beproefde technieken voor estimating, planning en cost control, komen alle aspecten van kostenbeheersing gedurende elke fase van een project uitgebreid aan de orde.

De 11-daagse Certified Cost Professional (CCP) opleiding is geschikt voor iedereen die lid is van een team dat industriële projecten uitvoert, met name: cost controllers, project engineers, (cost) estimators, project managers, project cost engineers, project control professionals, contract managers, leden van een aanbestedingsteam, leden van een verkoopteam en werkvoorbereiders.

Deelname aan het internationale Cost Professional examen van de AACE vereist ten minste 8 jaar professionele (werk)ervaring.

Kijk voor meer informatie op de website van International Management Forum (IMF); www.imf-online.com (http://www.imf-online.com/vakgebieden/IT_project-manageme...).

International Management Forum (IMF) (http://www.imf-online.com/) is gespecialiseerd in het ontwikkelen en uitgeven van veelal certificerende (vaak ook schriftelijke) cursussen en (post-HBO) opleidingen. De cursussen sluiten direct aan bij het belangstellingsniveau van het management en professionals van (middel)grote organisaties en bestrijken onder meer het ICT, financiële en HRM-vakgebied. IMF is al bijna 25 jaar actief op de Nederlandse markt en sinds 15 jaar ook internationaal. De internationale cursussen en opleidingen worden in meer dan veertig landen verkocht.

Contact
International Management Forum (IMF)
+31 40 246 02 20
info@imf-online.com
Source:International Management Forum (IMF)
Email:***@imf-online.com
Posted By:***@imf-online.com Email Verified
