Nieuw! Certified Cost Professional (CCP) in de praktijk
De enige opleiding ter wereld waarin de praktijk van de cost professional centraal staat en die tevens opleidt voor het officiële Certified Cost Professional (CCP) examen van de AACE, de International Association of Cost Engin
De 11-daagse Certified Cost Professional (CCP) opleiding is geschikt voor iedereen die lid is van een team dat industriële projecten uitvoert, met name: cost controllers, project engineers, (cost) estimators, project managers, project cost engineers, project control professionals, contract managers, leden van een aanbestedingsteam, leden van een verkoopteam en werkvoorbereiders.
Deelname aan het internationale Cost Professional examen van de AACE vereist ten minste 8 jaar professionele (werk)ervaring.
Kijk voor meer informatie op de website van International Management Forum (IMF); www.imf-online.com
International Management Forum (IMF)
Contact
International Management Forum (IMF)
+31 40 246 02 20
info@imf-online.com
