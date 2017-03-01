News By Tag
FirstService Residential Selected to Manage One Museum Place
Luxury Atlanta Condominium added to company's growing list of Georgia properties
Renowned developer, John Wieland, spearheaded the luxury project, and with the help of a world-class team, including Mack Scogin and Merrill Elam Architects, was able to bring his vision to life.
"We are very pleased to partner with FirstService Residential,"
One Museum Place offers unmatched amenities, including direct-service elevators to residences, private garages, gated entryways, concierge services, an Owners' Lounge with catering kitchen and bar, wine lockers, outdoor patio space, a guest suite and a state-of-the-
"We are thrilled to welcome One Museum Place to the FirstService Residential family," said Mark Stoops, president of FirstService Residential. "As one of the finest, new communities in Atlanta, we look forward to delivering exceptional services and solutions that will enhance their brand and the lifestyle of their residents."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.
