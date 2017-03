Research Rockstar Launches New SurveyGizmo Training Collection

Course Selections Curated by SurveyGizmo for Marketers Seeking to Expand Customer Insights Skills

Contact

Katie Clark

***@researchrockstar.com Katie Clark

End

-- Research Rockstar introduces 'The SurveyGizmo Collection,' a set of seven online courses selected for marketing professionals seeking to expand their customer insights skills.Priority was placed on identifying the minimum set of courses that would create a solid foundation in relevant skills, such as data fluency, questionnaire optimization, data analysis, and more.SurveyGizmo's Training Manager Aleta Hubbell worked with Research Rockstar President Kathryn Korostoff on topic priorities. The final seven courses were selected by SurveyGizmo from the Research Rockstar catalog of 30 market research and customer insights training courses."Customer insights is a fundamental aspect of the marketing profession,"Korostoff said. "Our friends at SurveyGizmo want to help marketing professionals find an easy path to advancing their own customer insights skills. The fact that our classes are taught in real time in a virtual classroom makes training a much more efficient and convenient option for busy marketing professionals."Both companies share a passion for wanting to help all marketing professionals who are seeking to expand the use of customer insights.The SurveyGizmo Collection ( http://training.researchrockstar.com/ collections/ friends-... ) opens on March 7. The selected courses are provided at that link with, with links to agendas for further detail.Since 2008, over 2,000 students have participated in Research Rockstar training. Thirty topics are offered in a real-time, instructor-led virtual classroom, with many topics offered twice a year. Topics include Client Management Skills, Introduction to Quantitative Data Analysis, Managing Focus Groups, Online Qualitative Research Methods, Questionnaire Design 201, Writing Research Reports, and more. Research Rockstar is proud to be the exclusive provider of training courses for the Insights Association ( http://www.insightsassociation.org/ ) certificate programs.SurveyGizmo (https://www.surveygizmo.com/)is a powerful online survey platform used by clients in more than over 200 countries, with 50,000 new surveys created and 7.5 million responses collected every week for customers like FedEx, IBM, Microsoft, Bloomberg Television, GE, and ESPN.