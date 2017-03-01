News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Research Rockstar Launches New SurveyGizmo Training Collection
Course Selections Curated by SurveyGizmo for Marketers Seeking to Expand Customer Insights Skills
Priority was placed on identifying the minimum set of courses that would create a solid foundation in relevant skills, such as data fluency, questionnaire optimization, data analysis, and more.
SurveyGizmo's Training Manager Aleta Hubbell worked with Research Rockstar President Kathryn Korostoff on topic priorities. The final seven courses were selected by SurveyGizmo from the Research Rockstar catalog of 30 market research and customer insights training courses.
"Customer insights is a fundamental aspect of the marketing profession,"
The SurveyGizmo Collection (http://training.researchrockstar.com/
About Research Rockstar
Since 2008, over 2,000 students have participated in Research Rockstar training. Thirty topics are offered in a real-time, instructor-led virtual classroom, with many topics offered twice a year. Topics include Client Management Skills, Introduction to Quantitative Data Analysis, Managing Focus Groups, Online Qualitative Research Methods, Questionnaire Design 201, Writing Research Reports, and more. Research Rockstar is proud to be the exclusive provider of training courses for the Insights Association (http://www.insightsassociation.org/
About SurveyGizmo
SurveyGizmo (https://www.surveygizmo.com/)
Contact
Katie Clark
***@researchrockstar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse