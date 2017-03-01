 
Industry News





Quartz Crystals for various wireless applications

Jauch announces a special series of quartz crystals designed for wireless applications (WA).
 
 
Jauch_jxs-wa series
SEATTLE - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- High frequency stability for IoT applications
Due to their high frequency stability as well as their very low ESR these JXS WA quartz crystals are especially suitable for IoT and industrial applications (IoT, IIoT). This JXS WA series is available at 14 special frequencies which are required to generate a pure and stable reference clock for many RF-transceivers and RF-ASICs. Typical frequencies are for example 24.0 / 26.0 / 32.0 / 37.40 / 38.40 or 40.0 MHz that are often used for RF-ASICs for wireless applications like Bluetooth low Energy (BLE), Bluetooth Smart, Zigbee, ISM, LoRa, LPWAN etc.

Furthermore, this series of quartz crystals may be designed into applications for telecommunication or in wearables, small portable computer systems, that are used nowadays for example in the health care sector or in all kinds of sport activities.

Three standard packages
The quartz crystals are available in standard packages 2016, 2520 and 3225.

Besides, the JXS WA series shows an aging of +/- 1 ppm during the first year, and a very low long term aging.
Jauch Quartz
Email:***@jauch.de Email Verified
Wireless Application, Quartz Crystal, Bluetooth Low Energy
Electronics
Seattle - Washington - United States
Products
