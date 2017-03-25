News By Tag
Oak Lawn Band Presents 'To Infinity and Beyond'
Free concert at Latino Cultural Center will celebrate the journey of imagination
The band will feature music from films and the concert hall including Star Wars, Holst's The Planets, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Star Trek, and Tight Squeeze, a multidimensional experience accompanied by a recorded digital track. There will be a few surprises as well.
"We want to take the audience on a journey through the far reaches of space and also the bizarre corners of our creative consciousness,"
Who: Oak Lawn Band
What: "To Infinity and Beyond"
When: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Where: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204
Cost: Free
About Oak Lawn Band
Since 1980, the Oak Lawn Band has served the DFW community performing both locally and nationally. As a founding member of the Lesbian and Gay Band Association (LGBA), the Oak Lawn Band has performed at the presidential inauguration ceremonies of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the Gay Games, the March on Washington, and other historic events. The group performs throughout the year as a marching and pep band for a number of parades including the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade, and Pride Parades in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth. For more information, visit oaklawnband.org.
Contact
Travis Stone
Public Relations Director
***@oaklawnband.org
