Oak Lawn Band Presents 'To Infinity and Beyond'

Free concert at Latino Cultural Center will celebrate the journey of imagination
 
 
To Infinity and Beyond on Sunday, March 25, at the Latino Cultural Center.
DALLAS - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Oak Lawn Band will present "To Infinity and Beyond," a family-friendly concert event March 25, at the Latino Cultural Center.

The band will feature music from films and the concert hall including Star Wars, Holst's The Planets, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Star Trek, and Tight Squeeze, a multidimensional experience accompanied by a recorded digital track. There will be a few surprises as well.

"We want to take the audience on a journey through the far reaches of space and also the bizarre corners of our creative consciousness," said Oak Lawn Band Artistic Director Timothy V. Norris, Jr. "Exploration of the unknown has always been a part of music creation. Developing a comfort level with the unfamiliar is what helps people in communities to come together and reach out to others."

Who:   Oak Lawn Band
What:    "To Infinity and Beyond"
When:   Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Where: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204
Cost: Free

About Oak Lawn Band
Since 1980, the Oak Lawn Band has served the DFW community performing both locally and nationally. As a founding member of the Lesbian and Gay Band Association (LGBA), the Oak Lawn Band has performed at the presidential inauguration ceremonies of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the Gay Games, the March on Washington, and other historic events. The group performs throughout the year as a marching and pep band for a number of parades including the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade, and Pride Parades in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth. For more information, visit oaklawnband.org.

Contact
Travis Stone
Public Relations Director
***@oaklawnband.org
