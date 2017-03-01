News By Tag
Who can wear contact lenses? More than 90% people with eye defects
"In my experience, I have heard many reasons for why some people still avoid contact lenses. Most of the time, they are just myths and fears that we have been able to disprove thanks to modern technology and materials," says Daniel Szarvas, optometrist from Lentiamo.co.uk
What is the deal with eye defects?
One of the most frequent myths is that contact lenses are only designed for people with low power prescriptions, or for shortsightedness and farsightedness correction. Only a few people know that contact lenses are suitable for the majority of people and a variety of eye defects.
Apart the ones mentioned above, they can also be used for presbyopia and astigmatism.
Life style is not an obstacle
Lots of people also worry that they won't be able to handle contact lens care because of their daily schedules, work environments, or other specific needs.
"What we can say to this is that contact lenses can be much more flexible and more comfortable than glasses. There are types of lenses that you can wear while having your nap after lunch, jumping in a pool, going to a sauna, exercising, traveling…All you need to do is to choose the right ones," says Daniel Szarvas.
You can pick your contacts based on the frequency of replacement – from daily to biweekly, monthly,quarterly, or yearly ones. The good thing is that they can also be combined freely. If you usually wear monthly contacts but are planning a holiday in the mountains where you don't want to deal with putting them in a solution, just pack dailies with you. You can put them in the morning and throw them out in the evening.
One of the most comfortable types of contact lenses are the continuous ones. They are made from a material that provides them with sufficient oxygen to wear them non-stop for 30 days and 29 nights.
Age doesn't matter
Is there an age limit for contact lens wear? "Especially old people, who have been used to wearing glasses their whole life, often worry about switching to contacts. They think they are only suitable for young people. The truth is that age is never an obstacle for wearing contact lenses," assures Daniel Szarvas.
The only important thing is to make sure the users are able to take good care of them – whether it's a pensioner or a child. An interesting fact is that contact lenses can be a suitable option for eye defect correction in babies!
Enjoy your life in full
Contact lens wear has many advantages compared to glasses. There is no image distortion or fogginess, you can use full field of view (including peripheral) and you will enjoy all your sport activities to the utmost. Contact lenses also provide more options when it comes to style. Women can use more prominent eye make-up or try out the current trend – coloured or crazy contact lenses that come in both, a prescription and non-prescription version.
Exceptions that prove the rule
It is, of course, possible that you won't find the right contact lenses for you. "Contact lens tolerance can be influenced by some diseases or medication. Another complication could be certain eye injuries or tear production defects. Temporarily, contact lenses can cause problems during an eye infection or a strong allergic reaction. This is why I always recommend consulting a doctor or an optometrist before you start wearing contacts or during health complications, and going to regular check-ups," says Daniel Szarvas from Lentiamo.co.uk.
