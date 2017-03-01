News By Tag
Aroma Bravo to Introduce Light Roast Honduras Coffee on Amazon
Aroma Bravo plans to expand its product lineup with the addition of its Light Roast Honduras Coffee on Amazon.com.
"While our signature Medium Dark Roast has proven to be a big hit among various coffee lovers, we understand that not everyone can drink dark coffee. As a brand that is built on excellent customer service, we always take customer feedback into consideration. Lately we have been receiving lots of requests for a lighter kind of coffee, and this has inspired us to create our Light Roast Honduras Coffee. This new product will surely please customers who prefer light roasts, and we can't wait to see how they like it," the spokesperson said.
Just like the first product, Aroma Bravo's Light Roast Coffee comes from the high mountains of Marcala, a region in Honduras where the best gourmet coffee beans are produced. Grown and handpicked by organic farmers, every bean is carefully sorted for its quality and flavor.
The selected green coffee beans are then passed on to Aroma Bravo's professional roasters who roast the beans in small batches to a moderate light brown color. The result is a perfect light roast that highlights the Honduran origins of the coffee.
Finally, the roasted gourmet coffee beans are packed properly by expert packagers who know how to seal in the freshness in the bag. Labeled Non-GMO and USDA Organic, Aroma Bravo's Light Roast Honduras Coffee is not only flavorful but also guaranteed safe for consumption.
Now that this new roast will soon join the official product lineup, many coffee fans are already full of anticipation. Interested parties can learn more about Aroma Bravo and its organic gourmet coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a brand of organic gourmet coffee beans from Honduras. Amazon customers recommended this coffee for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, and also praise the company for its excellent customer service and quick delivery process.
