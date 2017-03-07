Develop Your Own iBeacon App With Whitelotus Corporation

It is very simple but an effective scenario. iBeacon technology is powered by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). BLE communication consists primarily of "Advertisements".

--With the information broadcasted by each beacon, the app can detect them and tell how close (or far) the phone is from each of them and then perform actions, display alerts to the user, offer discounts, turn lights on and off, open doors and so on. With the entry of iBeacon in the world of app development, the various ways in which apps interact with users are about to be revolutionized.With an iBeacon network, any brand, retailer, app, or platform will be able to understand exactly where a customer is in the brick and mortar environment. This provides an opportunity to send customers highly contextual, hyper-local, meaningful messages and advertisements on their smartphones. The opportunities for this local, real-time targeting technology is endless. At Whitelotus Corporation we take the bet that iBeacons will soon be everywhere.iBeacon is a new indoor positioning system technology from Apple Inc. is Apple's version of the Bluetooth-based beacon concept, which allows Bluetooth devices to broadcast or receive tiny and static pieces of data within short distances. The technology enables small "beacons" - low-powered, low-cost transmitter devices - to send out messages or notifications to the nearby devices, notifying them of their presence. The broadcaster is always advertising "I am here, and my ID is…", while the receiver detects these signals and does whatever it needs to do based on how close or far it is from them.Retailers are the first obvious market for ibeacons. At whatever reason a customer enters to your store or outlet, You can welcome them with in-store coupons delivered via beacons to customer phones with 'store invites' or specifically sent to their cell telephone consequently by means of an iBeacon like "Welcome to store". check out the latest deals on our products. Retail discounts on any item can be drifted to the customer when they are inside the range of an iBeacon and push notices of certain kind in regards to the items close to that particular iBeacon can be sent to the customer's phone.Beacons can be used at music and sporting venues, to communicate information, to point people to complementary content, or promote sales. Customers can read current programme and tweets about the occasion for nothing by means of Bluetooth, no information charges required. Offer participants some assistance with finding their seats with guide direction by means of a produced map. In fact, a number of Major League Baseball stadiums tested Apple's iBeacon technology at their ballparks this past season.Public transport will no longer be a service provided to an undefined crowd, and has now the chance to become a customized benefit delivered to each individual traveler. The companies in this sector can take advantage of digital capabilities based on iBeacon technology and deliver tailored services and a customized comfortable experience for each client. Expect beacons to be deployed all over airports, train stations, and urban transit hubs to alert travelers of delays, changes, and weather conditions.People might deploy beacons at Restaurants and Bars for offer them some assistance with finding what they are searching for with mechanized menus and menu proposals through push notices. Give walker-by discounts to clients when they stroll past your outlet and urge them to come in and appreciate a discounted dinner. They can order via the app. No waiters required. Smooth payments via the app initiating cashless payments.We develop smart and beautiful mobile applications compatible with iBeacons technologies, and we deliver Beacon solutions in all over the world!Amazing iBeacon app that helps parents to be less forgetful about their child."Forget Me Not - Keep me with you" which will remind parents about theia child if in case they became forgetful or leave them behind in car seat or baby stroller. This app works with Estimote beacons which will connect with this app using Bluetooth signal. This app is available for both iOS and Android platforms which can be downloaded for free from iTune and Play Store respectively.Please visit the website forgetmenot-app.com for more info. If this app sounds interesting, kindly share it with the world and help it to reach to every parents.Spotnify app connects with the beacons to raise contextual awareness about the happenings at the spots around you.Hyperlocal engagement is a key factor that helps businesses to connect with their audience. How can it be made more effective, more meaningful and result oriented? This newly launched Hyperlocal Engagement platform called Spotnify makes it a reality.Spotnify is a currently in Beta version and freely available for the Spot owners to get enrolled. The mobile app for the users is free and available on iTunes and Google play store.Whitelotus Corporation focuses on developing applications with the use of software components that allows us to reduce costs of development. What makes us different at Whitelotus Corporation is that we are able to take your concepts, and turn them into vibrant, user-friendly applications. 