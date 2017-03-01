News By Tag
Global Edible Mushrooms Market Expected To Grow Considerably at a Double-Digit CAGR
Report defines and segments the mushroom market with analyses and projection of the size and trends in terms of value.
It is well researched that, Mushrooms are healthy addition to an individual diet, loaded with important vitamins and minerals that are hard to find in plants food like Vitamin D, Potassium, B Vitamins, Selenium, Copper and Beta-Glucans, which are important for the body immune system. Mushrooms can be largely classified as edible and non-edible mushrooms. Amongst, Edible mushrooms include many fungal species that are either harvested wild or cultivated. Also, edible mushrooms are consumed for their nutritional value and occasionally consumed for their supposed medicinal value.
Moreover, the report is segmented on the basis of regions, product type and by end users/applications. Geographically, regions covered in the report include North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe, India and China. Some of the edible types of mushrooms now available worldwide, include:
• Button cap
• Oyster
• Shiitake
• Enoki
• Chanterelle and other
For each type, the report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate. It has been analyzed that all of these mushroom types are popular edible, also known for their beneficial properties, such as oyster because of its cholesterol-
In terms of geography, Europe accounted for largest production region for mushroom owing to high demand for organic food from end user industry. Also, utilization of mushroom in various food products for great taste and aroma is boosting the sales of the mushroom market globally.
Some of the major players operating in the global market are as follows:
• Banken Champignons
• Agro Dutch
• Bonduelle
• The Mushroom Company
• Weikfield
• Modern Mushroom Farms
• Hughes
• Scelta Mushrooms
• CNC Grondstoffen b.v.
• SCELTA
• Phillips Mushroom Farms
• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech
• Yuguan
