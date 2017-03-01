Global Edible Mushrooms Market Expected To Grow Considerably at a Double-Digit CAGR

Report defines and segments the mushroom market with analyses and projection of the size and trends in terms of value.

The rapidly growing global market of edible mushrooms, is the focus of a new study added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH), entitled as "". According to the research experts, apart from the growing demand for mushrooms, fueled by the many advantages associated with them, the global market has gained momentum in recent years owing to the global demand for edible mushrooms. Due to this, the market of edible mushrooms is expected to reach a high value in US$ million by the end of 2022. Through this analysis, the report offers a detailed assessment of the global edible mushrooms market and brings the key factors influencing its growth.It is well researched that, Mushrooms are healthy addition to an individual diet, loaded with important vitamins and minerals that are hard to find in plants food like Vitamin D, Potassium, B Vitamins, Selenium, Copper and Beta-Glucans, which are important for the body immune system. Mushrooms can be largely classified as edible and non-edible mushrooms. Amongst, Edible mushrooms include many fungal species that are either harvested wild or cultivated. Also, edible mushrooms are consumed for their nutritional value and occasionally consumed for their supposed medicinal value.Moreover, the report is segmented on the basis of regions, product type and by end users/applications. Geographically, regions covered in the report include North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe, India and China. Some of the edible types of mushrooms now available worldwide, include:• Button cap• Oyster• Shiitake• Enoki• Chanterelle and otherFor each type, the report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate. It has been analyzed that all of these mushroom types are popular edible, also known for their beneficial properties, such as oyster because of its cholesterol-reducing effects and Shitake, for its taste and medicinal properties. Moving further in the report, the market can be further segmented by its application which includes fresh and processed categories. Processed mushroom come in the commercial market as canned, dried and frozen.In terms of geography, Europe accounted for largest production region for mushroom owing to high demand for organic food from end user industry. Also, utilization of mushroom in various food products for great taste and aroma is boosting the sales of the mushroom market globally.• Banken Champignons• Agro Dutch• Bonduelle• The Mushroom Company• Weikfield• Modern Mushroom Farms• Hughes• Scelta Mushrooms• CNC Grondstoffen b.v.• SCELTA• Phillips Mushroom Farms• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech• Yuguan