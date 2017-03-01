 
News By Tag
* Edible Mushrooms Market
* Global Edible Mushrooms
* Mushrooms Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Global Edible Mushrooms Market Expected To Grow Considerably at a Double-Digit CAGR

Report defines and segments the mushroom market with analyses and projection of the size and trends in terms of value.
 
 
Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Edible Mushrooms Market
* Global Edible Mushrooms
* Mushrooms Market

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Albany - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

ALBANY, N.Y. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapidly growing global market of edible mushrooms, is the focus of a new study added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH), entitled as "Global Edible Mushrooms Market Research Report 2017". According to the research experts, apart from the growing demand for mushrooms, fueled by the many advantages associated with them, the global market has gained momentum in recent years owing to the global demand for edible mushrooms. Due to this, the market of edible mushrooms is expected to reach a high value in US$ million by the end of 2022. Through this analysis, the report offers a detailed assessment of the global edible mushrooms market and brings the key factors influencing its growth.

It is well researched that, Mushrooms are healthy addition to an individual diet, loaded with important vitamins and minerals that are hard to find in plants food like Vitamin D, Potassium, B Vitamins, Selenium, Copper and Beta-Glucans, which are important for the body immune system. Mushrooms can be largely classified as edible and non-edible mushrooms. Amongst, Edible mushrooms include many fungal species that are either harvested wild or cultivated. Also, edible mushrooms are consumed for their nutritional value and occasionally consumed for their supposed medicinal value.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Moreover, the report is segmented on the basis of regions, product type and by end users/applications. Geographically, regions covered in the report include North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe, India and China. Some of the edible types of mushrooms now available worldwide, include:


• Button cap
• Oyster
• Shiitake
• Enoki
• Chanterelle and other

For each type, the report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate. It has been analyzed that all of these mushroom types are popular edible, also known for their beneficial properties, such as oyster because of its cholesterol-reducing effects and Shitake, for its taste and medicinal properties. Moving further in the report, the market can be further segmented by its application which includes fresh and processed categories. Processed mushroom come in the commercial market as canned, dried and frozen.

In terms of geography, Europe accounted for largest production region for mushroom owing to high demand for organic food from end user industry. Also, utilization of mushroom in various food products for great taste and aroma is boosting the sales of the mushroom market globally.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-edible-mus...

Some of the major players operating in the global market are as follows:


• Banken Champignons
• Agro Dutch
• Bonduelle
• The Mushroom Company
• Weikfield
• Modern Mushroom Farms
• Hughes
• Scelta Mushrooms
• CNC Grondstoffen b.v.
• SCELTA
• Phillips Mushroom Farms
• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech
• Yuguan

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of Market Research Reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
End
Source:
Email:***@marketresearchhub.com
Posted By:***@marketresearchhub.com Email Verified
Phone:+1-518-621-2074
Tags:Edible Mushrooms Market, Global Edible Mushrooms, Mushrooms Market
Industry:Food
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Market Research Hub News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share