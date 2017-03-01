 
Indian Art Ideas Announces the Commencement of "Embracing Womanhood", an Online Art Exhibition

 
 
NOIDA, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The exhibition titled 'Embracing Womanhood' will be displayed online for the entire month of March. This online art exhibition offers art lovers an opportunity to experience various artworks created by talented Indian artists.

The theme 'Embracing Womanhood' was chosen coinciding with the month of March which is host to International Women's Day. It is high time that we start acknowledging the power and importance of women in today's time. The paintings displayed in this exhibition try to highlight this fact that celebrates the indomitable spirit of a woman.

Indian Art Ideas organizes a monthly exhibition on its online portal to promote the works of artists that are associated with the art gallery. Such initiatives give the immensely talented young artist a platform to promote their artworks and connect with potential customers. We also take up this platform to raise awareness and discussion on important issues.

"Indian Art Ideas is a one of its kind art portal providing all kinds of art services under one single roof. We take immense pride in our endeavor that we have taken under to become the face of those artists who failed to find a reliable platform to showcase their work. It is crucial to help and support young artists without which Indian art will not grow. We have been bringing up together such monthly exhibitions for young artists on a regular basis," said Shilpi Agarwal, founder, and owner of Indian Art Ideas.

"The evolving trend in the Indian art scene – greater interest, better understanding, and a spending potential that is ever increasing – presents a unique opportunity for online art portals to rule and churn out a never-like-before customer experience," she added.

'Embracing Womanhood' Trees has a total of 35 artworks on display. Some of these are The Standing Lady, Lady, and the Bird, In the Evening and Beauty in Dark 2. The exhibition is live on the online portal from March 1, 2017, till March 31, 2016.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in

