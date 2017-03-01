Intensifying Demand For Elevators And Escalators Market: Ken Research

End

Economic OutlookWith the evolving urban population, the governments and construction companies across the globe have concentrated on the optimum utilization of available spaces within the urban cities and as a result, they are investing rapidly in the construction of low, mid, and high-rise buildings and infrastructures, which has been the major reason for the rising demand for elevators and escalators.The global elevator and escalator market is greatly competitive and diversified because of a large number of small domestic country-specific vendors and international vendors present in the overall market.China has reckoned for the maximum market shares in the industry during 2015 and is forecasted to persist dominating the market in the coming years as well. Some of the major factors that are multiplying the market growth in this region are - steady rate of urbanization and the economic growth of the country.The market is projected to evolve rapidly and is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 11% in the years to proceed. The emergence of smart elevators mainly is expected to be the factor that would lead to market growth rate for the global elevator and escalator market in the forthcoming years.Some of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity and demand of smart elevators across the globe include the safety and control systems needs in the mid and high-rise buildings. The unwilling buyers are seen avoiding to occupy higher floors due to assumed inefficiency and slow operation of the conventional elevators and thereby, the smart elevators which are well-equipped with efficient destination management systems are viewed as compelling the manufacturers to ultimately offer efficient and high-speed elevators on a large scale and increasing the revenues generated by the industry cumulatively.Companies CoveredKone Corporation, United Technologies, Schindler Holding Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Fujitec Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Electra Ltd.