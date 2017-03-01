 
News By Tag
* Commercial Cleaning
* Cleaners
* Industrial Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Dust-A-Move Cleaning Services Ensures the Best in Class Industrial Cleaning in GTA

With years of experience and expertise in the industry, Dust-a-Move Cleaning Services has come a long way for providing only world class services of commercial and industrial cleaning in GTA. Read on.
 
 
dust logo
dust logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial Cleaning
Cleaners
Industrial Cleaning

Industry:
Services

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial and Industrial Cleaning in GTA has always been the primary concern of the people in the area, as most of the population here, is based on the flourishing industries. Now, with all the industrial wastes accumulated every day, it is very important to get rid of them in the proper way. This is when the every efficient expert of Dust-A-Move Cleaning Services have taken upon themselves to provide the best in class industrial and commercial cleaning in GTA.

Anyone interested to hire their services can get in touch with them at the given details below or at their official website.

About the Company

The name Dust-A-Move Cleaning Services has been patronized by the experts of the industry, and, travelled a long way since the time of its advent to be the most recognized name for commercial and industry cleaning in GTA. From the very day the company started, and right until this day, that company has always maintained only the best in class quality of their services, hence giving all their clients, 100% customer satisfaction with a wide range of services including the residential, industrial and commercial cleaning in GTA, move in/ move out cleaning, cleaning in the post-construction, under-construction and renovation areas, and also the world class services for any kind of emergency and special occasions.

They have always maintained their mission and vision to provide nothing but only the high ended services to all their clients, and that too, at the most affordable rates. As a matter of fact, their rates are way too budgeting friendly for all their clients, irrespective of their financial status in the societal strata. They have always enhanced the quality of their services with all the latest technological aspects of the market, in order to make the area look smoother and meticulous after the job is done. They have also maintained the highest standards of positivity and customer satisfaction and built a long term professional relationships with their clients. The expert technicians working in the company have years of experience for making the ends meet maintaining the utmost level of safety and security of their clients and the ones residing and working in the area.

Official Website: http://www.dustamovecleaningservices.com

Contact
Dust-A-Move Cleaning Services
***@dustamove.ca
End
Source:Dust-A-Move Cleaning Services
Email:***@dustamove.ca
Tags:Commercial Cleaning, Cleaners, Industrial Cleaning
Industry:Services
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zoom Web Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share