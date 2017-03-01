News By Tag
AMR Granite - The Top-Rated Kitchen Worktop Manufacturer and Installation Service Provider in Essex
Well designed and aesthetically appealing granite worktops are popular all over the UK. The Sussex-based kitchen worktop manufacturer, AMR Granite, is now offering services in Essex.
Bespoke kitchen granite worktops Essex has found a new definition with AMR Granite. With a team of skilled stonemasons and craftsmen passionate about their work and the materials used, are now creating beautiful and contemporary worktops. An official spokesperson of AMR Granite was quoted saying, "We are investing in the latest and most advanced technology consistently to make sure our clients benefit from the unparallel quality of our workmanship."
Over the years, we have set very high standards of manufacturing and finish. We would not settle for anything less than the pre-set standards". Keeping up with the advancements, AMR Granite also has an impressive collection of quartz worktops Essex. "We are extremely happy to announce that our quartz worktops Essex are also popular in the South East. We offer comprehensive services to our clients and we are committed to providing excellent end products and service with an unbelievable value for money," added the official spokesperson of AMR Granite.
Granite worktops Essexis an excellent choice for every household. "Considering that granite is incredibly durable, water-resistant, heat-proof and stain-resistant, it is a popular choice amongst customers these days," said the Sales Manager of AMR Granite. He was further quoted saying, "We are focused towards improved quality of granite worktops in different colours and variety. The best selling colours of granite worktops include ivory cream, white spring, waterfall green, Volga blue, vizag blue, viscous white, verdeSanfransisco and verde fantastic." Besides thechoice of colours and specifications, AMR Granite offers installations services too.
For granite, quartz and other stones for your household, you can visit www.amrgranite.co.uk.
About AMR Granite
AMR Granite is acompany based in Sussex, UK. However, the company has now started delivering high-quality services to different parts of the country with Essex being one. They manufacture high-grade granite, quartz, and various other natural stone products for bathroom vanity tops, kitchen worktops, fireplaces and other parts of your home.
Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
Unit 5, Spindle Court, Spindle Way, Crawley
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
