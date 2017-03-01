News By Tag
Nividous and Salient Process join forces to make SPARK the default UI Toolkit for IBM BPM
As part of the partnership, Nividous will work closely with the Salient Process to integrate the SPARK User Interface (UI) toolkit into both the cloud-based and on-premise versions of the IBM Business Process Manager (BPM) suite. This integration will enable developers to reduce the time, cost, and technical skills necessary to build process applications. SPARK UI will become the default user interface for future versions of IBM BPM. IBM will resell the toolkit until the toolkit is fully integrated and shipped with the IBM BPM product. Please see the IBM Product Announcement for more detailed information.
Shvetal Desai, Co-Founder of Nividous said "Nividous was formed with the vision to continuously innovate and deliver the highest value for customers' BPM investments. Nividous has helped customers across different verticals to convert their BPM projects into large and very successful programs and to deliver complex process solutions to improve their operation. The addition of the SPARK UI Toolkit for the next version of IBM BPM will help customers accelerate their adoption of process automation solutions from individual projects to enterprise programs. We are very excited to partner with Salient Process to integrate SPARK UI with IBM BPM."
The SPARK UI toolkit enables organizations to focus on business problems rather than technology by providing the following features:
· Faster time to delivery
· Simple, consistent, and low-code programming model;
· Upgrade path
· Desktop and mobile content delivery all in one
· Reduced BPM Developer skill expectations.
For more information on the choice by IBM, please read Chris Vavra's blog.
Nividous and Salient Process will also work closely to offer best in class BPM program delivery to their customers by utilizing the offshore presence of Nividous and onsite/near-
Brian French, CEO of Salient Process, said "We were looking to expand our global reach due to the high demand for SPARK. Nividous helps greatly as a highly trusted offshore partner who fits Salient Process' culture of innovation and process focus. We look forward to working closely with Nividous on this and other ventures."
"In addition to SPARK UI integration, we are looking forward to our partnership with the Salient Process to collaborate on future innovations as well as jointly deliver very successful BPM projects and programs.", said Kaushal Mashruwala, Co-Founder of Nividous.
About Nividous Software Solutions
Nividous is a Global professional services and consulting company specializing in delivering business solutions that require deep technical knowledge and process proficiency. A dynamic and innovative organization, Nividous uses proprietary enterprise software platforms available through our partners as well as Open Source platforms to deliver solutions.
The Nividous executive team consists of ex-Savvion and Progress Software executives who have extensive experience in Business Process Management, Business Intelligence, and other enterprise software engineering and consulting services. You can reach us at www.nividous.com or contactus@nividous.com
About Salient Process
Founded in 2011, Salient Process is currently one of three firms in the U.S. to be IBM BPM Accredited and is an IBM Premier Business Partner. Providing both software and services for Smarter Process, Salient specializes in Business Process Management (BPM) and Decision Management (BRMS and CEP). Utilizing a proven and fully documented methodology, Salient partners with clients to ensure they successfully navigate the process and decision-centric maturity journey by not only helping clients build great IBM BPM, ODM, and DSI solutions, but also enabling them to become self-sufficient in these disciplines.
For more information, visit http://salientprocess.com
Contact
Swapnil Kanage
91 (79) 4008-1681
***@nividous.com
