Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain meets in Jakarta
CeMAT Southeast Asia - TransAsia Jakarta - ColdChain Indonesia 2017, a major conference & exhibition for the three pillars of logistics was held successfully for the first time in Indonesia and ASEAN
The event combined three events into one and was held on 2-4 March 2017 in Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Jakarta, Indonesia. The collocated events include CeMAT Southeast Asia, TransAsia Jakarta and ColdChain Indonesia 2017. The Conference & Exhibition was organized in partnership by local organizer, Debindo ITE; by German event organizer, Deutsche Messe; and by UK event organizer, ITE Group. This event was co-organized with the Indonesian Logistic Association (ILA) and the Indonesian Logistic and Forwarders Association (ILFA) and was designed to serve industry leaders in intralogistics, logistics/supply chain, standard and refrigerated transportation business sectors.
The exhibition was joined by over eighty companies from countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, China, India, Italy, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam as well as many companies from the local Indonesian market. The three events brought renowned brands to the exhibition, featuring a variety of services and products in intralogistics, external logistics as well as refrigerated logistics, including: 41 Mulia, Agility Logistics, Angkasa Pura Logistics, Berca Mandiri Perkasa, DB Schenker, Dunex, the Korean International Trade Association, Lion Metal/ Toya Kanetsu Solutions, Pelabuhan Indonesia I, Tiga Pilar Doa and Total Logistics. The conference and exhibition was also sponsored by four main sponsors from prominent companies including Angkasa Pura Kargo, ExIm Bank Indonesia, Pelabuhan Indonesia II, and Pelabuhan Indonesia IV.
Asok Kumar, President Director of DB Schenker, and one of TransAsia's inaugural exhibitors stated, "DB Schenker in Indonesia was proud to be a part of the TransAsia – CeMAT - ColdChain Conference & Exhibition this year. It was a fantastic event which was very well organized and managed. We have achieved much benefit from participating and look forward to continue being associated with this prestigious event."
During the three-day conference, themed "Accelerating Interconnectivity:
Due to the success of the launch event in 2017, the CeMAT Southeast Asia, TransAsia Jakarta and ColdChain Indonesia 2018 event will be held on 20-22 March 2018 in Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Jakarta, Indonesia. For more info, please go to www.cemat-transasia.com
For event photos, please go to https://www.dropbox.com/
About Debindo ITE
Debindo ITE is the leading exhibition organizer in Indonesia, the largest economy in southeast Asia, for London-based ITE Group Plc., the company owns and manages a strong portfolio of events including IndoBuildTech Expo, ISEF (Indonesia Sports Expo & Forum), and Indonesia Construction Technology (IndoConstech)
About Deutsche Messe AG
2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany's first-ever Export Fair. Seven decades later, Deutsche Messe has taken its place among the world's top organizers of investment goods trade fairs, sporting a rich portfolio of events held in Germany and around the globe. With projected 2016 revenue of €301 million, the company ranks among the five biggest tradeshow companies in Germany. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CeBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security) and LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA (lab technology and biotechnology)
About ITE Group
ITE Group is one of the world's leading organisers of international trade exhibitions and conferences and specialises in organising events in growing and developing markets. These events help to connect your business to the world. ITE Group organises over 240 exhibitions and conferences each year worldwide with many market leading events and well-known brands in key industry sectors. ITE product range includes everything from niche specialist conferences through to globally significant trade fairs with mass appeal and influence. For more information, please contact Alli McEntyre at +353 87 381 4021 or by email at alli.mcentyre@
Contact
Alli McEntyre
***@ite-exhibitions.com
