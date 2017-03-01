 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain meets in Jakarta

CeMAT Southeast Asia - TransAsia Jakarta - ColdChain Indonesia 2017, a major conference & exhibition for the three pillars of logistics was held successfully for the first time in Indonesia and ASEAN
 
 
QUEENS PARK, England - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in Indonesia and ASEAN, an international exhibition and conference covering intralogistics, technology, external logistics and the refrigerated supply chain sectors was held. The event was opened by the Indonesian Minister of Transportation, Mr. Budi Karya and a traditional drum ceremony.

The event combined three events into one and was held on 2-4 March 2017 in Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Jakarta, Indonesia. The collocated events include CeMAT Southeast Asia, TransAsia Jakarta and ColdChain Indonesia 2017. The Conference & Exhibition was organized in partnership by local organizer, Debindo ITE; by German event organizer, Deutsche Messe; and by UK event organizer, ITE Group. This event was co-organized with the Indonesian Logistic Association (ILA) and the Indonesian Logistic and Forwarders Association (ILFA) and was designed to serve industry leaders in intralogistics, logistics/supply chain, standard and refrigerated transportation business sectors.

The exhibition was joined by over eighty companies from countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, China, India, Italy, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam as well as many companies from the local Indonesian market. The three events brought renowned brands to the exhibition, featuring a variety of services and products in intralogistics, external logistics as well as refrigerated logistics, including: 41 Mulia, Agility Logistics, Angkasa Pura Logistics, Berca Mandiri Perkasa, DB Schenker, Dunex, the Korean International Trade Association, Lion Metal/ Toya Kanetsu Solutions, Pelabuhan Indonesia I, Tiga Pilar Doa and Total Logistics. The conference and exhibition was also sponsored by four main sponsors from prominent companies including Angkasa Pura Kargo, ExIm Bank Indonesia, Pelabuhan Indonesia II, and Pelabuhan Indonesia IV.

Asok Kumar, President Director of DB Schenker, and one of TransAsia's inaugural exhibitors stated, "DB Schenker in Indonesia was proud to be a part of the TransAsia – CeMAT - ColdChain Conference & Exhibition this year. It was a fantastic event which was very well organized and managed. We have achieved much benefit from participating and look forward to continue being associated with this prestigious event."

During the three-day conference, themed "Accelerating Interconnectivity: ASEAN and Beyond", there were a host of presenting speakers from Indonesia and around the globe. Among the key local speakers and policy makers was the Indonesian Minister of Trade, Enggartiasto Lukita, the Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economy, Edy Putra Irawady and the President Director of Angkasa Pura Kargo, Denny Fikri. Business leaders from Asia Pacific and abroad also eagerly shared their knowledge and insights including: Myung Soo Chun, Chairman of Korea Food and Cold Chain Association; George W. Prest, CEO Material Handling Industry of America; Dr. Jonathan Beard, Head of Transportation and Logistics Consultancy in Asia for Arcadis; Sascha Schmell, Managing Director Material Handling & Intralogisitcs VDMA, Olivier Janin, Secretary General of FEM, Dan Grant Winescott, Senior Director of Technology Ecosystem Expansion, Atlanta USA.

Due to the success of the launch event in 2017, the CeMAT Southeast Asia, TransAsia Jakarta and ColdChain Indonesia 2018 event will be held on 20-22 March 2018 in Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Jakarta, Indonesia. For more info, please go to www.cemat-transasia.com

For event photos, please go to https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ux3eh72vu7j6e1h/AAA0EY5ucDXX3m...

About Debindo ITE

Debindo ITE is the leading exhibition organizer in Indonesia, the largest economy in southeast Asia, for London-based ITE Group Plc., the company owns and manages a strong portfolio of events including IndoBuildTech Expo, ISEF (Indonesia Sports Expo & Forum), and Indonesia Construction Technology (IndoConstech). Debindo ITE events are well organized, respected and operate in the rapidly developing market of Indonesia, a country with a strong economy and immense potential. For more information, please contact Soraya Windy at +62 812 992 00992 or by email at soraya@debindo-ite.com.

About Deutsche Messe AG

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany's first-ever Export Fair. Seven decades later, Deutsche Messe has taken its place among the world's top organizers of investment goods trade fairs, sporting a rich portfolio of events held in Germany and around the globe. With projected 2016 revenue of €301 million, the company ranks among the five biggest tradeshow companies in Germany. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CeBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security) and LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA (lab technology and biotechnology). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery) and EuroTier (animal production) (both of which are staged by the Germany Agricultural Society, DLG), EuroBLECH (sheet metal working; staged by Mack Brooks) and IAA Commercial Vehicles (transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA).  With approximately 1,200 employees and a network of 62 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in more than 100 countries. For more information, please contact Thomas Wolfgang Kossert at +49 511 89-31010 or by email at wolfgang.kossert@messe.de.

About ITE Group

ITE Group is one of the world's leading organisers of international trade exhibitions and conferences and specialises in organising events in growing and developing markets. These events help to connect your business to the world. ITE Group organises over 240 exhibitions and conferences each year worldwide with many market leading events and well-known brands in key industry sectors. ITE product range includes everything from niche specialist conferences through to globally significant trade fairs with mass appeal and influence. For more information, please contact Alli McEntyre at +353 87 381 4021 or by email at alli.mcentyre@ite-exhibitions.com

Source:CeMAT Southeast Asia, TransAsia, ColdChain
Tags:Transport, Logistics, Supply Chain
Industry:Transportation
Location:Queens Park - London, Greater - England
