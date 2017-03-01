News By Tag
Prize Distribution Ceremony at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
When it comes to prize, one must remember that Success is not Final and Failure is not Fatal but what matters is the courage to continue.
The competitions conducted include Poem Recitation, Essay Writing, Debate in Hindi and English, Sanskrit Shlok Recitation, Drawing, Mehndi etc. Academic Excellence is decided by a host of evaluation components. Best players in the girls band team are carefully chosen after several performances and observations. The models exhibited by the students are also evaluated both buy internal and external experts.
On 7 Mar 2017, JMA Pilani organized a colourful function for the prize distribution and Dr Suman Mishra well known Gynecologist from Syracuse USA presently the President of the school management committee graced the event with her motivating presence as the Chief Guest. Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest to the audience. The deserving students, once again evinced their excellence in both scholastic and non-scholastic fields. The occasion was given a soothing start, with the school choir singing sacred songs.
The hall echoed with loud applause as the deserving students received their prizes. For various competitions conducted, 45 First Prizes, 51 Second Prizes and 55 Third Prizes were awarded. 20 Students from Pre Primary sections and 18 students from Class 1- 12 received prizes for academic excellence. 10 students from the band received for their overall excellence and 17 students received prizes for the models exhibited by them to mark National Science Day.
Dr Suman Mishra's inspiring words of wisdom, once again gave strength to students to achieve goals not only in intra school but also inter school competitions. After the National Anthem, the beaming faces of all the students conveyed that they were indeed an integral part of an institution which is a jewel in the crown among schools of Pilani. Ms Preeti Jakodia anchored the proceedings and team of students Miss Parul Dhand, Miss Nishita and Miss Ishu ably assisted in the smooth proceeding of the function.
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
