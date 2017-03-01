 
Reliance Communication to Seal Three Deals by Mid-2017

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Headed by Anil Ambani, RCOM is speculated to finalise three proposed deals by the middle of 2017 which will also include its impending merger with Aircel. The telco giant is also set to sell off its 51% stake in Reliance Infratel (Reliance Group's tower unit) to Canada's Brookfield Group for Rs 11000 crore.

By mid 2017, the tower unit will be sold off to Brookfield and the merger between wireless businesses of Aircel and RCOM will also be inked. Another merger with Sistema Shyam Teleservices is also lined up and likely to be finalised by the end of this month.

Expressing thoughts on the proposed deals and mergers, Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO of RCOM said, "Consolidation is the only way forward in the industry. Reliance Communication is playing an upfront running role in the consolidation of the industry."

In December'16, RCOM had sold 51% of its tower business to Brookfield Group. The telecom towers will now be demerged into a new entity which will be owned and managed independently by the Canadian company. Brookfield and Aircel transactions are likely to cut down the debt recorded in RCOM's books by 70% by 2018. RCOMs debt stood at Rs 42,800 crore as of December 31.

Currently, Chennai based Aircel is facing the risk of license cancellation because representatives of its largest shareholder haven't appeared in connection with a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

However, Punit Garg, Head of Strategy and Regulatory Affairs at Reliance Communications spoke about the litigation involving Aircel, and how it won't take a toll on the merger process. To this, he also added that "Everything is on track."

Reference Link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporat...
Source:Reliance Communications
Email:***@gmail.com
