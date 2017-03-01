Check out Sonakshi Sinha in the official trailer of 'Noor'

 
MUMBAI, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Noor' has been intriguing us with the posters or small videos they were sharing with us so far. Now the makers have released the first official trailer of the film. Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "http://bit.ly/NoorFilmTrailer  Aaaand the #NoorTrailer is here. Proud & excited! @NoorTheFilm is really close to my heart. Hope you guys like it."

The trailer shows Sonakshi Sinha as Noor, a journalist who is always in a hurry. She calls herself a journalist who is more like a joker. Like normal teenage girls she too has many common problems like the weight issues, hangover after parties and she hates her life for this.

Her world revolves around her people, her family and friends. Her grumpy boss makes her life even more worst. That is when she decides to switch her mode from 'seedhi savitri to tedhi savitri.' Everything seems to be hunky-dory until the story takes a new twist. Noor sets out on a mission to explore her story. Well you to wait for the film to hit the theatres as not much of the story-line is revealed in the trailer.

The trailer is filled with drama, action and Sonakshi Sinha as Noor steals our whole attention. Purab Kohli too enjoys a satisfactory screen presence. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the film releases on April 21, 2017.

Watch the trailer here.

