News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Check out Sonakshi Sinha in the official trailer of 'Noor'
The trailer shows Sonakshi Sinha as Noor, a journalist who is always in a hurry. She calls herself a journalist who is more like a joker. Like normal teenage girls she too has many common problems like the weight issues, hangover after parties and she hates her life for this.
Her world revolves around her people, her family and friends. Her grumpy boss makes her life even more worst. That is when she decides to switch her mode from 'seedhi savitri to tedhi savitri.' Everything seems to be hunky-dory until the story takes a new twist. Noor sets out on a mission to explore her story. Well you to wait for the film to hit the theatres as not much of the story-line is revealed in the trailer.
The trailer is filled with drama, action and Sonakshi Sinha as Noor steals our whole attention. Purab Kohli too enjoys a satisfactory screen presence. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the film releases on April 21, 2017.
Watch the trailer here.
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse