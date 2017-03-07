New Upgraded 2-Week Crash Course for U.S.Private Home Heads "Protocol & Performance" Rocks!

The free online 2-week crash course "Protocol & Performance" has recently been successfully upgraded to cater to U.S. private home heads interested in making the best contract-related decisions, for the best contractors, for the best results!

Future Priorities for the American Private Home -

Contact

D. Marshall

management@hgrbs- flagship.com D. Marshall

End

-- This is to announce that the free online 2-week crash course "Protocol & Performance"has been successfully completely upgraded (February 21-March 3, 2017) for the convenience of its on-going and potential participants."Protocol & Performance"was conceived in May of 2015 (HGRBS), and successfully completed by early June of the same year. What is most amazing about this special crash course is that it was created "on-the-fly"over a 2-week period. Each initial lesson was crafted onto a page or two, proof-read, and made into PDF, then released in the same evening. Subsequently, "Protocol & Performance,"in the rough, was only a meticulously organized set of PDF's, all accessible through a single webpage from which private home heads garnered quite a sizable load to information relative to making the best the decisions, and getting the best results from residential contractors.By March 2016, after many revisions/modifications of content, "Protocol & Performance"became a bit too voluminous for PDF's aside from the fact that the PDF's became far too important for that sort of limiting format. Participants needed more "breathing room" in which to study. Hence, a decision was made to transpose the "growing" study into its own website, allotting each lesson (from Day 1 to Day 14) a well-delivered web page of its own! Add to that, immensely more room to "grow." And, my has it GROWN!By late February, there was concern about … …a. * Improving participant recall of lessons. Day 13-14 (Mnemonics 1, Mnemonics 2, respectively)each contain images representing the primary images for each lesson. The design was (is) for each participant to remember what each lesson was about upon viewing the image representative of the primary image for that lesson (Law of Association). Then if the participant has challenges recollecting what the lesson was about, there are special instructions for him/her to toggle back and forth (to the lesson, then to the image, to the lesson, back to the image – Law of Familiarity)for 15 minutes (each study period for each lesson for the day is 15 min);Since the volume of information is really immense (crash course, remember?), although mnemonic exercises in place were sufficient, it was decided that residents would learn even more if there was a "self-test" at the end of each page of a lesson;b. * Improving communication. Although there was an e-mail address provided on each page for any inquiries the resident would have in the process, in order for him/her to do so, this person would have to visit the "Contact Us" page or his/her search engine. Either way, the resident would have to physically exit the lesson he/she was studying in order to make the inquiry;c. * Content scanning, editing, and improving. No major scan had been made of the website as often as there should have been (part of the fall-out for temp volunteer outsource factor). The last scan in late February revealed that at least 1/3 of the content had to be "shaped up and shaped out."Therefore, items "a.,b,c.," respectively, necessitated this major update which was accurately approximated to require two weeks. The upgrade was finished a day ahead (March 3). However, a brand new syllabus had to go with the modifications:"Proactive Syllabus of the Home." That was finished on schedule (2PM, March 4, 2017).All modifications successful! Each lesson now has a self-test embedded at the bottom of the page for each resident which is aptly dubbed "Proactive Self-Test Initiative;" each page also contains an active link for immediate inquiry from each resident on each page of EVERY lesson: "Protocol Assistance."Although the link translates the resident to a separate site for making inquiry, there is a back-link proximal to where the inquiry is made, which, when clicked, immediately translates the resident back to the crash course; and, for the time, all editing and extra emphasis required, is successfully in place.Cumulatively, these major modifications to "Protocol & Performance"dramatically increase the study performance and comprehension plateaus for each resident presently engaged and for those who follow.These are categorized as "Formal" and "Practical."Although these are conspicuously listed in the "Welcome" page of the crash course, here are a few:" *No online/offline registration required;*No legal documents or other sensitive personal info;*No age requirements (although the expectation is for adult U.S. private home decision-makers);*No mandatory or optional fee policy." *" *[Solitude in home or office setting. No distractions]* 1. Internet access using systems accommodating:a. monitors which are 12 inches or more in diameter [Desktop and power-printout capability recommended);b. compatible and proximal accessories with hard copy, 8.5"x 11" maximum printing convenience since a major part of crash course requirements is regular practice in printing and disseminating standard-sized crucial documents most acceptable in standard business relations." **Better approaches to selecting and hiring contractors;*Far less likely to arbitrarily give contractors advance money;*Far greater insight into why residents who were victimized were "situationally helpless" to prevent it;* Far less likely to be too lenient or permissive towards contractors;* Far more likely to exercise the necessary tact for doing thorough reputation checks on contractors;* Resident preference for successfully managing his/her own home projects will be more solid;* Resident preference for facilitating events (personally or by delegation) will be greater;* Resident will know even more about monitoring and coordinating each project (personally or by delegation) to strictly ensure each contract-related home project success;* If the household head taking the crash course was not very familiar with the purpose, function, and necessity for lien waivers, he/she becomes familiar;*Resident potentially acquire more of a desire for inspecting items contractors bring to his/her property for relative project(s);* More and more and more… …is perhaps the first crash course in the U.S. of its genre which offers so much invaluable information and guidance without requiring a fee or soliciting for donations. It is created in association with HGRBS.Interested parties are free to inspect "Protocol & Performance"personally from anywhere in the U.S. online: ProtocolPerformance-roberts.com or*HGRBS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation of independent volunteers. Exclusive emphasis is on supporting your rights and privileges as an American private home decision maker towards making better contract-related decisions and getting better results from the people you hire to assist with your special home maintenance and improvement projects.Prepared & Published by R.B. Roberts in association with HGRBS