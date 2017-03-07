News By Tag
New Upgraded 2-Week Crash Course for U.S.Private Home Heads "Protocol & Performance" Rocks!
The free online 2-week crash course "Protocol & Performance" has recently been successfully upgraded to cater to U.S. private home heads interested in making the best contract-related decisions, for the best contractors, for the best results!
History
* 2015 "Protocol & Performance"
* 2016 By March 2016, after many revisions/modifications of content, "Protocol & Performance"
* 2017 By late February, there was concern about … …
a. * Improving participant recall of lessons. Day 13-14 (Mnemonics 1, Mnemonics 2, respectively)
Since the volume of information is really immense (crash course, remember?), although mnemonic exercises in place were sufficient, it was decided that residents would learn even more if there was a "self-test" at the end of each page of a lesson;
b. * Improving communication. Although there was an e-mail address provided on each page for any inquiries the resident would have in the process, in order for him/her to do so, this person would have to visit the "Contact Us" page or his/her search engine. Either way, the resident would have to physically exit the lesson he/she was studying in order to make the inquiry;
c. * Content scanning, editing, and improving. No major scan had been made of the website as often as there should have been (part of the fall-out for temp volunteer outsource factor). The last scan in late February revealed that at least 1/3 of the content had to be "shaped up and shaped out."
Therefore, items "a.,b,c.," respectively, necessitated this major update which was accurately approximated to require two weeks. The upgrade was finished a day ahead (March 3). However, a brand new syllabus had to go with the modifications:
Presently
All modifications successful! Each lesson now has a self-test embedded at the bottom of the page for each resident which is aptly dubbed "Proactive Self-Test Initiative;" each page also contains an active link for immediate inquiry from each resident on each page of EVERY lesson: "Protocol Assistance."
Cumulatively, these major modifications to "Protocol & Performance"
Requirements for Taking the Crash Course
These are categorized as "Formal" and "Practical."
Formal: " *No online/offline registration required;
*No legal documents or other sensitive personal info;
*No age requirements (although the expectation is for adult U.S. private home decision-makers);
*No mandatory or optional fee policy." *
Practical: " *[Solitude in home or office setting. No distractions]
* 1. Internet access using systems accommodating:
a. monitors which are 12 inches or more in diameter [Desktop and power-
b. compatible and proximal accessories with hard copy, 8.5"x 11" maximum printing convenience since a major part of crash course requirements is regular practice in printing and disseminating standard-
A Few Crash Course Self-Empowered Benefits
*Better approaches to selecting and hiring contractors;
*Far less likely to arbitrarily give contractors advance money;
*Far greater insight into why residents who were victimized were "situationally helpless" to prevent it;
* Far less likely to be too lenient or permissive towards contractors;
* Far more likely to exercise the necessary tact for doing thorough reputation checks on contractors;
* Resident preference for successfully managing his/her own home projects will be more solid;
* Resident preference for facilitating events (personally or by delegation) will be greater;
* Resident will know even more about monitoring and coordinating each project (personally or by delegation) to strictly ensure each contract-related home project success;
* If the household head taking the crash course was not very familiar with the purpose, function, and necessity for lien waivers, he/she becomes familiar;
*Resident potentially acquire more of a desire for inspecting items contractors bring to his/her property for relative project(s);
* More and more and more… …
Summary
"Protocol & Performance"
Interested parties are free to inspect "Protocol & Performance"
http://www.protocolperformance-
*HGRBS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation of independent volunteers. Exclusive emphasis is on supporting your rights and privileges as an American private home decision maker towards making better contract-related decisions and getting better results from the people you hire to assist with your special home maintenance and improvement projects.
Prepared & Published by R.B. Roberts in association with HGRBS
