 
News By Tag
* Payments Technology
* Banking Technology
* Open Payments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Open Payments Cloud launches with Commercial Payments Hackathon

This is the year of open payments. Be ready to exploit the opportunities of PSD2
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Payments Technology
Banking Technology
Open Payments

Industry:
Banking

Location:
London - Middlesex - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON, England - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ·        European Union funded project to drive innovation in B2B payments matures to deliver commercial payments development platform

·        Cloud-based platform opens to developers at 48-hour Ixaris hackathon, run by Rainmaking Innovation, in association with Startupbootcamp FinTech, in London on 7-9 April

Ixaris Technologies will open its Open Payments Cloud platform to developers at a hackathon hosted by Rainmaking Innovation in London between 7 and 9 April.

Participants in the hackathon will be entered into the OPE Live Innovation Challenge for a chance to win a cash prize for best commercial payment innovation, as well as engineering and marketing resource to take the winning commercial payments solution to market.

The OPC Hackathon has been scheduled to coincide with Innovate Finance Global Summit, which also takes place in London (10-11 April); hackathon prizes will include tickets to the summit as well as cash prizes.

How to register – visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ixaris-open-payments-hack-tickets-31934538063

The OPC is the primary outcome of the Open Payments Ecosystem (OPE) project which was conceived to drive innovation in commercial payments by making access to banking and payments infrastructure easy for developers and safe for financial institutions.  The project – financed by the EU Horizon2020 programme – is an initiative led by commercial payment innovator, Ixaris Technologies, in association with Visa, Locke Lord, Rainmaking Innovation, IDT Finance and the University of Malta.

The OPC is designed to bring under a single publicly-accessible platform a diverse set of Payments APIs, which are emerging as a result of industry initiatives to open up payments. Such as:

·         New Payment Services Directive (PSD2)

·         The UK Competition and Markets Authority's Open Banking remedy

·         And various developer APIs released by the card schemes Visa and MasterCard.

In addition, independent payment services providers, including many of the UK's Fintech firms active in payments would also be able to offer their APIs via the OPC as well as access other APIs to enrich their services.

"The Open Payments Cloud is a fully compliant, cloud-based platform which has been specifically created to provide a safe and secure environment for developers to build solutions to re-shape business-to-business payments.  Commercial payments are still dominated by inefficient, manual processes and limited use of automation," says Alex Mifsud, CEO of Ixaris Technologies.

Mr Mifsud explains: "The objective of the OPC is to inspire much-needed innovation in commercial transactions – a global market estimated to be worth more than $290 billion in revenue – and identify the role that technology can play in helping business and the banking industry improve payment integration, enhance efficiencies and improve transaction times."

- end -

Contact details

Denise Gee          or        Simon Hardie

Email: denise@magnacartacomms.com          Simon@magnacartacomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)779 376 8109          Tel: +44 (0)778 219 7608 (tel:+44%207782%20197608)

About Ixaris

Ixaris is the payments expert. We are single-mindedly focused on delivering perfect fit payments capabilities to businesses that transform and optimise their payments processes and avoid the compromises of cost, control and convenience that off-the-shelf and bespoke technologies bring.

Through our banking, corporate and technology partners we're on a mission to ensure our customers can benefit from perfect fit payments. Ixaris customers include global banks, leading corporates as well as SMEs and innovative mobile start-ups.

www.ixaris.com (http://www.ixaris.com)

Contact
Denise Gee
MagnaCarta Communications
***@magnacartacomms.com
End
Source:Ixaris Technologies
Email:***@magnacartacomms.com Email Verified
Tags:Payments Technology, Banking Technology, Open Payments
Industry:Banking
Location:London - Middlesex - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lattice PR Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share