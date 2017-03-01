News By Tag
Bro4u launches Beauty and Spa services in Bangalore
Bro4u launched Beauty service in Bangalore to bestow the wondrous salon experience at Home.
Pramod Hegde, Co-founder, Bro4u.com said, "Beauty is ever-changing, people are striving to look better than before. With a rise in occasions, wedding parties and family get together, the demand for beauticians and salons has eventually increased. Today, working woman hardly finds time for parlor and with an increasing wait time at salons, the need for the salon at home is in trend. We have been receiving requests for beauticians from our customers and today, we are happy to have brought in the popular and professional beauticians and salons in the city at one place making it easy for the customers to choose from."
The growing beauty conscious among both men and women to look stylish has widened the beauty and wellness market, and today it is blooming and considered to be the fastest growing market in India. In line with the recent search by KPMG, the projected size of beauty services market in India would double to Rs.80,370 crore by 2017/18 from Rs.41,224 crore in 2012/13. Breaking the stereotype of the market being confined to women, wellness segment is ruminating towards male grooming and unisex salons. The new trend in the sector is that the hair care and pedicure are gaining an immense popularity to conclude that beauty services are one of the fastest growing sectors and there is an astounding demand to explore for it all across India.
Bro4u, the one-stop destination for services has made it easy and convenient to avail high-quality beauty services in the city of Bangalore. Stay home and hire the professional beauticians to have the fantastic salon experience at home.
About Bro4u
Bro4u, the popular services marketplace in Bangalore and Hyderabad, provides high-quality services across 50 categories including plumbers, electricians, home cleaning, laundry, bike service, car wash, yoga instructors and much more. With technology and structural process in pace, Bro4u aspires to become the one-stop store for all services in India by making it easy and effortless to hire a service professional at the tap of a button.
Contact
Bro4u Home Services
***@bro4u.com
