Dalma Mall's Guinness World Records Official Attempt For The Longest Greeting Card Made In History
Celebrate Mother's Day BIG with Dalma Mall This Year and help bring a new majestic Guinness World Records to the capital of the United Arab Emirates
On Mother's Day, and from March 7 to 21, Dalma Mall will prove once again that nothing is impossible, and with your help, Abu Dhabi's favorite mall is working towards breaking a Guinness World Records title by creating the longest greetings card mosaic made in history, to honor the mothers of the world.
This record will be created using a 150 meter collage done with the help of the people and residents of the UAE wishing their mothers the best of love of emotions, collating 15,000 cards dedicated to their mothers on Mother's Day.
Every mall visitor will have the chance to have their voice and love to their mothers declared through digital and hand-written greeting cards that will contribute to record-breaking event.
During the two-week campaign stretching from March 7 to 21, Dalma Mall will be projecting on a regular basis and with complete transparency an ongoing countdown to the day of the event, and showcasing the number of greeting cards that has been submitted, and the remaining number of greetings that is still required to bring the Guinness World Records title home.
Do not miss the chance to be part of this gigantic event, and more importantly, to show the world how important your mother is to you!
For more information, please visit www.dalmamall.ae
